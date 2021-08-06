Cancel
Deltek Acquires ArchiSnapper, Expanding Its Offerings to Digitize and Optimize How Architects and Engineers Deliver Field Reports

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced that it has acquired ArchiSnapper – a SaaS and mobile application uniquely designed to help architects and engineers automate field reports, easily create digital site inspection and improve collaboration. With this acquisition, Deltek continues to help architects and engineers make their businesses more efficient with concise, easy to use tools to manage their projects.

#Architects#Field Report#Mobile Application#Productivity#Archisnapper#Saas#Erp#Aec#Deltek Project Nation
