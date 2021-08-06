Cancel
Congress & Courts

Mo Brooks seeks immunity in Capitol violence lawsuit

By Kim Chandler, Associated Press
altoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Congressman Mo Brooks is asking a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit accusing him of helping to incite violence at the U.S. Capitol, arguing he was performing his job duties when he spoke at a rally on Jan. 6. In a Wednesday court filing, Brooks argued...

altoday.com

