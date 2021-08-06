Mo Brooks seeks immunity in Capitol violence lawsuit

Rep. Mo Brooks announced this week that he has cosponsored the companion bill to legislation first introduced by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, the Empowering Law Enforcement Act, which would grant local and state police more authority to enforce U.S. immigration law, Yellowhammer News reported. The legislation seeks to address the nation’s southern border crisis as illegal border crossings hit record numbers this year. Critics blame the Biden administration’s reversal of most of the immigration policies from the Trump administration. Biden recently ended border wall construction and ended the Trump administration’s Remain-in-Mexico policy. Known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), the policy kept migrants in Mexico until their hearings were processed.