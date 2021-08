Alabama football is now ready for preseason camp. Except for 2020, each freshmen class of the Nick Saban era received an opportunity to have fun on Lake Tuscaloosa. The Coronavirus pandemic kept the 2020 class from the action, but this year’s group of freshmen had a blast. Players rode golf charts through the woods, rode on Saban’s boat, took turns on jet skis, and some fell off the inner tubes into the water.