Lilt Launches Quick Translate Machine Translation Solution
New User Interface Enables Higher Quality Machine Translation in a Secure Environment. Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, announced the launch of Quick Translate, a transformative product that provides access to higher-quality machine translation in a secure environment. Quick Translate is part of the Lilt Platform and enables users to quickly and easily translate content using a customized, human-in-the-loop trained neural machine translation engine.aithority.com
