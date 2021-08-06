Cancel
Lilt Launches Quick Translate Machine Translation Solution

By AIT News Desk
 6 days ago

New User Interface Enables Higher Quality Machine Translation in a Secure Environment. Lilt, the modern language service and technology provider, announced the launch of Quick Translate, a transformative product that provides access to higher-quality machine translation in a secure environment. Quick Translate is part of the Lilt Platform and enables users to quickly and easily translate content using a customized, human-in-the-loop trained neural machine translation engine.

