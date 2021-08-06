Cancel
United Airlines becomes first carrier to mandate vaccine for U.S.-based employees

By Lori Aratani
SFGate
 6 days ago

United Airlines will require employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company announced Friday, becoming the first domestic airline to require the vaccine as a condition of employment. The company's mandate will apply to all 67,000 of its active, U.S.-based employees, the company said. "We know some of you...

