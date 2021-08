If you spend much time chatting with a public librarian, chances are you’ll end up hearing a lot of idealistic talk. Lofty terms like intellectual freedom, equity of access and civic engagement are always rolling off our tongues — we tend to be a pretty values-driven bunch. Of course, we temper our idealism with the pragmatism required to manage a complex organization like a library, but in the end, we do this work because we believe in what the library represents: lifelong learning, empowerment and access to culture and media for all.