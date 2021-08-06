Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Flashtalking Partners With TVSquared for Incremental Reach on Converged TV Campaigns

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 6 days ago

Flashtalking, the leading global independent platform for omnichannel ad management, data-driven creative messaging and unified insights, has partnered with TVSquared for cross-platform TV measurement to provide real-time, household-level insights to marketers globally, proving the unique reach that connected TV (CTV) delivers beyond linear advertising. “By partnering with TVSquared, we are...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connected Tv#Video Marketing#Video Advertising#Digital Advertising#Ctv#Linear Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Technologymediapost.com

Samba TV Starts SambaID Identifier To Measure Campaigns

Samba TV, the TV first-party data company, has launched its own identity system to measure cross-platform usage. Walt Disney is one of SambaID's initial customers. The company, which develops software for televisions, set-top boxes, smartphones and tablets, says its SambaID identifier provides “deduplication” marketers need in a cross-device media platform world. The identity graph intends to help control reach and frequency, allowing marketers to accurately attribute their media investment across all channels.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Exploring the Rise of OTT Platforms and their Importance to B2B Marketers

OTT platforms and their evolution are impacting a change in ad inventory pricing and strategy models. The Covid-19 pandemic has intensified the demand of OTT services. We are in the era of on-demand content because brands, publishers, media creators want to satiate the entertainment needs of their consumers with a range of choice. Consumers today love the easy access to personalized content right from their hand-held devices. On-demand content is the new content and it is omnipresent, on every social media platform, websites and all over the web. On-demand video has also gained popularity among consumer masses, and as a result various kinds of OTT platforms are experiencing quicker adoption all over the world.
Businessaithority.com

Logical Media Group Aquires SoMe Digital Media

Logical Media Group announced the acquisition of SoMe Digital Media (SoMe), expanding its integrated digital marketing services to now include data-informed brand marketing. This new offering strengthens the foundation of Logical, via both enhanced digital marketing capabilities and creative branding to drive meaningful business outcomes. Prev Next 1 of 18,501.
TV & Videosmediapost.com

Exploring The Many Facets Of OTT

OTT has been a hot topic, made even more so by the fragmentation of television and the advancement of streaming options. To better understand the current OTT market and its expansion, Mitch Oscar, director of advanced TV strategy at USIM, and Rick Ducey, managing director, BIA Advisory Services, presented a panel of experts last week.
Businessmartechseries.com

Qube Events Partners with Fazzaco to Expand Reach to Wider Audience

Recently, Qube Events, a cutting-edge international events company announced partnership with Fazzaco. Qube Events, a cutting-edge international events company announced partnership with Fazzaco, a pioneering B2B forex information hub that provides up-to-date news and premium business content, to reach out to a broader audience. Qube Events was created to provide...
Behind Viral VideosRadio Business Report

Deduplicated Connected TV Measurement Comes for YouTube

Comscore will soon begin incorporating YouTube and YouTube TV measurement into its Comscore Campaign Ratings service — a move that builds on Comscore’s partnership with Google to help build the next generation of YouTube measurement without third-party pixels. The arrangement, Comscore notes, will also help it offer marketers a deeper...
martechseries.com

Parrot Analytics Data and Insights Help Inform YouTube and Google TV Programming

YouTube and Google TV have incorporated Parrot Analytics global audience demand data and entertainment consulting services to help make insight-driven content decisions. Parrot Analytics’ industry-leading data products provide near real-time updates on the most in-demand TV series and streaming platforms in any market in the world. The insights help inform YouTube and Google TV’s content programming decisions.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Comscore connected TV measurement boost

In a deal that enables advertisers to measure fully their video investments across all screens, now including YouTube and YouTube TV, for an accurate view of true incremental reach and frequency, cross-platform media planning, transacting, and evaluation specialist Comscore will be incorporating YouTube and YouTube TV measurement into its signature cross-platform service, Comscore Campaign Ratings.
Businesstvtechnology.com

USSI Global, AdMobilize Partner On NextGen TV Audience Analytics Solution

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has partnered with AdMobilize to develop audience analytics for broadcasters offering NextGen TV services. The essential technology to power the platform will be developed together with AdMobilize, a leading audience intelligence company. The platform will leverage the native IP backbone of ATSC 3.0 to support real-time analytics during live broadcasts using AdMobilize software, it said.
Internetaithority.com

HelpfulCrowd Introduces Lightspeed eCom Integration

HelpfulCrowd has recently launched an integration with Lightspeed eCom in the app store that will drive the collection and real estate of customer product reviews across Lightspeed eCom storefronts. Building on the Lightspeed eCom customer product review platform, HelpfulCrowd is an add-on that automatically collects reviews after purchase which can...
Internetmartechseries.com

HubSpot Partners With Envato to Launch Hundreds of High-Quality CMS Hub Templates

The partnership will give CMS Hub customers the tools they need to build better digital experiences. HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, and Envato, the world-leading online community for creative assets, tools and talent, announced the launch of more than 250 high quality and diverse website themes on Envato Market, all made specifically for the HubSpot CMS Hub.
Businesscryptopotato.com

PayPal Co-Founder Warns: Get Ready for Big Tech ‘No Buy’ List

One of PayPal’s co-founders warned of a potential ‘no buy’ list created by big tech companies. PayPal’s co-founder, David Sacks, recently warned that big tech companies and political operatives are on the verge of creating a “No-Buy” list for controversial creators, platforms, and firms. Cryptocurrency was invented in part to solve problems like this.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Cloudbeds Partners with Rakuten Travel Xchange to Extend Reach

San Diego, CA - Cloudbeds, the fastest growing hospitality management platform today, announced a partnership with Rakuten Travel Xchange, the hotel wholesale and travel technology division within the Rakuten Group. The collaboration connects Cloudbeds with Rakuten Travel, the highly ranked OTA in Japan, and 400+ B2B partners connected worldwide through API connections, travel agent portals, and websites. The unique and diverse distribution channels allow Cloudbeds to extend its reach to the extensive Rakuten Travel Xchange customer base through a single connection. In addition, Rakuten Travel Xchange adds the Cloudbeds inventory of properties that use its award-winning technology platform to manage all aspects of their business, from booking engines to payments.
Technologyaithority.com

Orca Security Announces Global Partner Program to Bring Instant-on Security and Compliance to More Customers’ AWS, Azure, and GCP Estates

Program Encompasses Solution Partners, Cloud Service Providers, and Technology Partners to Create Greater Joint Customer Value and Continued Growth. Orca Security announced a robust global partner program to further extend the reach of its SaaS-based platform for workload and data protection, cloud security posture management, and vulnerability management to enable customers across all markets to safely innovate on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Businessaithority.com

Customer-Focused C-Suite Appointments Bolster DataRobot’s Executive Leadership Team

DataRobot announced three key additions to its executive leadership bench, welcoming Sirisha Kadamalakalva as the company’s first Chief Strategy Officer and Steve Jenner, who steps into the role of Chief Customer Officer. DataRobot veteran Jay Schuren has been elevated from SVP of Customer Success and Enablement to Chief Data Science Officer, representing the deep talent of renowned data scientists across the company.
Softwareaithority.com

Demand Science Announces New Integrated Features for Expanded Company Intelligence Across Its Global B2B Intelligence Platform

Enhanced Segmentation Plus Integrated Predictive Intent Points to Greater Sales Efficiencies. Demand Science, a global B2B revenue intelligence platform that drives growth for over a thousand of the world’s largest software, technology, and B2B services companies, announced the deployment of enhancements to Leadiro, its data and intelligence platform. These features support multiple go-to-market strategies by creating more actionable segments based on business “specialties”. This enhancement enables sellers, marketers and business owners to refine their target account engagement with greater specificity when compared to approaches that rely on standard industry codes.
Economyaithority.com

Businesses Lose up to $250 Million Every Year to Unwanted Bot Attacks

Netacea research reveals the high cost of unwanted bot traffic. Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist, announced results from a new report that reveals the high price that businesses pay because of bot traffic. According to survey respondents, automated bots operated by malicious actors cost businesses an average of...
Businessaithority.com

Highspot Recognized For People-First Culture

Forbes, Fortune and Great Place to Work honor Highspot for the second consecutive year. Highspot, the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams, announced another year of top tier recognition for its business growth and culture. Highspot has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100, the annual definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world. In addition, Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work® recognized Highspot as one of 2021’s Best Workplaces.

Comments / 0

Community Policy