E.W. Scripps: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) _ E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $5.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

Comments / 0

E.w. Scripps
