Bills Specialists Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, and Matt Haack address the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: how things are easier for both Haack and Bass now that they don't have to compete for a job this season, what things Bass thinks he can improve on this season, why Haack decided to choose the Bills in the offseason, the challenges of kicking and punting at Highmark Stadium, what Ferguson has seen from this Bills roster with so much continuity, and why Coach Heath Farwell is an effective and relatable coach.