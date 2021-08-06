Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Jerry Garcia’s digital artwork arrives at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jerry Garcia might not jump out as an artist who was ahead of his time. But what the Grateful Dead frontman accomplished later in life may surprise you. One of Garcia’s passions is on full display in “An Odd Little Place: The Digital Works of Jerry Garcia (1992-1995).” The exhibit at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame focuses on the digital works Garcia created towards the end of his life. Its opening on Friday aligns with “Days Between,” the nine days starting with Jerry Garcia’s birthday and the anniversary of his passing (August 1 to 9).

www.cleveland.com

