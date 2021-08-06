Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

This terrifying fish with ‘human teeth’ was caught in North Carolina

By Kate Plummer
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vcwoh_0bJjheOJ00

A rare fish that looks like it has human teeth has been caught in the United States and it’s pretty horrifying.

A photo of the fish was shared on Facebook this week by Jennette’s Pier, a fishing destination in Nag’s Head, North Carolina.

It was identified as a sheepshead fish, which has several rows of molars for crushing prey. The structure and composition of the fish’ teeth are similar to human teeth as both are coated with enamel. The fish appears to have been given its name due to its mouth looking like the mouth of a sheep.

Sheepshead fish are usually found near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges. They are also known as the “convict fish” because of their black and white stripes.

Nathan Martin, who reportedly caught the weird fish, said he had been hoping to catch a sheepshead fish when he came face-to-face with a “mouth full of teeth”.

“It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line, it’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good,” he told McClatchy News.

Meanwhile, commenting on the post, people on social media found it completely odd. One person joked:

“Some of the worst photoshop I’ve seen!”

Another said: “When a fish has better teeth than me.”

A third remarked: “Freaky for sure....”

How bizarre.

Comments / 212

Indy100

Indy100

53K+
Followers
3K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Fish#Jennette S Pier#Nag S Head#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Cary, NCwrbl.com

Fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who got COVID-19 have message for others

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fully vaccinated North Carolina couple who both contracted COVID-19 are urging others to take precautions, and to get the vaccine if they haven’t yet. Thousands of fully vaccinated people in the Raleigh-Durham-Cary area have tested positive for COVID-19 as the delta variant continues to spread...
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

Re: I have a feeling that the state of North Carolina...

Is going to screw up the Georgia game for us with this new Delta virus media blitz. We better start pushing to move this game to Clemson or by the time of kickoff, we will be playing in mask in front of no fans. hufferbilly®. Orange Blooded [2073]. TigerPulse: 76%
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
WildlifeRock Hill Herald

These are the worst invasive species taking over in South Carolina

Invasive species can be native or exotic, plant or animal, but the common thread is their propensity to spread out of control at the expense of other organisms in the ecosystem. South Carolina has a number of these creatures on its radar, but a few stand out as especially concerning.
WildlifePosted by
Best Life

If You See This in the Ocean, Don't Go In, Shark Experts Warn

Now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted in the U.S. and temperatures are rising to, in some cases, record-breaking heights, more and more people are looking to enjoy some time at the beach. But even if you're no longer concerned about the coronavirus the next time you head to the beach, that doesn't mean you should throw all caution to the wind. The ocean can still pose some seasonal risks, and experts warn that seeing a few subtle red flags in particular in the water means you should not go in at all, because sharks could be nearby. Read on to find out what to keep your eye out for during your next beach trip.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
Selkirk, NYPosted by
Q 105.7

Selkirk Animal Caught on Trail Cam Too Big to be a Bobcat?

A video of what appears to be a rather large cat, marking its territory in the backyard of a residential neighborhood, was caught on a trail cam and shared by a Selkirk man recently. This thing is enormous and caught my attention because it was re-shared by News Channel 13 meteorologist Reid Kisselback. Reid obtained the video from Selkirk native Angelo Bracco.
Nags Head, NCHuffingtonPost

Fish With Human-Like Teeth Is Dropping Jaws On Social Media

A fish with human-like teeth is dropping jaws on social media after it was caught in Nags Head, North Carolina. An underwater orthodontist could make a killing on this guy:. The sheepshead fish, which is actually pretty common, was brought in by Nathan Martin and posted to the Facebook page of Jennette’s Pier.
Michigan StatePosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Rare pink bird is still in Michigan and continues to draw a crowd hoping to catch a glimpse

SALINE, MI -- Dedicated birders from across the region have continued their migration to Saline in hopes of spotting a rare roseate spoonbill. The pink tropical wading bird was spotted in Michigan for the first time over the weekend, making a temporary home in the Koch Warner Drain off of Saline-Milan Road. By Friday, July 23, it had moved a short distance to a marshy pond off of Bemis Road between Burwyck Park Drive and Keveling Drive, just off U.S. 12.
AnimalsPosted by
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction

It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then there’s this special brown bear from Russia who hits the water with a rod and reel like a person. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dichka Veronika (@fishing_veronika) […] The post VIDEO: Woman Fishing From A Boat With A Bear Gets Viral Reaction first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
AnimalsIFLScience

Squashed Crocodile Found Crushed By Dead Elephant In Confusing Crime Scene

Crime scene investigation is a vital tool when uncovering what really went on prior to a person's untimely death. The recent discovery of a crocodile squashed beneath a dead elephant demonstrated that the same sometimes applies to animals. Sometimes, deceased beasts are found in such mysterious circumstances it can be hard to work out what on Earth went on. Were both parties murdered at the hands of an unknown assailant? Or did they meet their shared fate in the throes of battle? In the case of elephant vs pancake croc, it seems that it was neither.
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This One Thing in Your Yard Can Fend Off Black Widows, Study Says

Summertime means more than warm weather, cold drinks, and trips to the beach—in many places around the world, it also means encountering a whole host of pests you'd largely forgotten about during the colder months of the year. Unfortunately, this includes venomous spiders like black widows, which can be found in many U.S. states and territories, and whose bites can not only cause serious injury and impairment, but may even be fatal, particularly to children, the elderly, and those with underlying conditions.
Charlotte, NCwbtw.com

Caught on camera: Pint-sized porch pirate strikes North Carolina homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It’s a crime that usually increases five months from now around the holidays. But many Charlotte residents said their packages are continuously being stolen off their porches. A Charlotte woman said it’s happened to her three times already in the last few weeks. “On...
AgricultureNewsweek

Fisherman Catches Rare Blue Lobster, Throws It Back in the Ocean

A fisherman reeled in a unique find when he discovered an extremely rare blue lobster in his bucket. Lobsterman Toby Burnham nabbed the brightly colored crustacean during a routine fishing haul on the shores of Gloucester, Massachusetts, on Friday July 16. Burnham brought the lobster in to photograph before releasing...

Comments / 212

Community Policy