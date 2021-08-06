This terrifying fish with ‘human teeth’ was caught in North Carolina

A rare fish that looks like it has human teeth has been caught in the United States and it’s pretty horrifying.

A photo of the fish was shared on Facebook this week by Jennette’s Pier, a fishing destination in Nag’s Head, North Carolina.

It was identified as a sheepshead fish, which has several rows of molars for crushing prey. The structure and composition of the fish’ teeth are similar to human teeth as both are coated with enamel. The fish appears to have been given its name due to its mouth looking like the mouth of a sheep.

Sheepshead fish are usually found near rocks, jetties, reefs, and even bridges. They are also known as the “convict fish” because of their black and white stripes.

Nathan Martin, who reportedly caught the weird fish, said he had been hoping to catch a sheepshead fish when he came face-to-face with a “mouth full of teeth”.

“It’s a very good fight when you’re fighting on the line, it’s a really good catch, and it tastes very good,” he told McClatchy News.

Meanwhile, commenting on the post, people on social media found it completely odd. One person joked:

“Some of the worst photoshop I’ve seen!”

Another said: “When a fish has better teeth than me.”

A third remarked: “Freaky for sure....”

How bizarre.