Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Cruel Summer’ review: gripping teen mystery set in ’90s smalltown suburbia

By Rhian Daly
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the surface, Cruel Summer seems like typical teen TV fare. Jeanette Turner (played by Chiara Aurelia) is a gawky 15-year-old with braces, glasses and not an ounce of what society deems “cool” about her. Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt), on the other hand, is blonde, pretty and popular. When Kate...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Olivia Holt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruel Summer#Suburbia#Darts#Amazon Prime Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Joy Duggar Shows Some Skin In Summertime Snaps: See Photos

Joy Duggar Forsyth is joining some of her sisters in ditching Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict modesty standards. Since many of the Duggar kids have gotten married and left their family’s home, they have decided to stop following the modesty rules their parents asked them to adhere to. Longtime fans will recall that the girls have always worn long skirts and dresses.
Baxter, MNBrainerd Dispatch

Review: ‘Old’ is a horror mystery for the ages

BAXTER — Time stops for no one. That’s just a fact of life — and death. “Old” is a new release about the grim passage of time, and the plot actually accelerates it with a setting and characters that mysteriously age rapidly on a secluded paradise-billed beach. The latest horror...
TV SeriesThe Independent

Baptiste, Pose and Cruel Summer | Binge or Bin episode 7

BBC detective series Baptiste, The third season of Ryan Murphy’s Pose, new Prime Video drama Cruel Summer and Netflix’s bizarre dating show Sexy Beasts. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Prime Video, iPlayer and more.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Is There Any Way Jeanette Didn’t See Kate On Cruel Summer?

Spoilers from Cruel Summer episode 3 are ahead. Amazon Prime's new drama Cruel Summer wants us to know that truth is subjective. The entire series hinges on two very different stories which have wrought havoc on a small town. Those narratives keep us from finding out the answer to its biggest secret for as long as possible. The third episode of Freeform's twisty teen thriller focuses on the festivities of July 4th in '93, '94, and '95. And while there are no concrete answers we do start to get more of an idea of what might have happened on that fateful day in "maybe December" that Kate Wilson (Olivia Holt) claims Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) saw her in Martin Harris' (Blake Lee) basement.
Behind Viral Videostheplaylist.net

‘He’s All That’ Trailer: Netflix Remixes A ’90s Teen Comedy With A Tik Tok Star Leading The Way

Can a classic story still resonate with new audiences? Netflix is hoping lightning strikes again with “He’s All That.” The film, an update of the original ‘90s teen rom-com “She’s All That,” is intent on walking the fine line between nostalgia and modern trends. Social media phenom Addison Rae makes her feature debut in the role of Padgett Sawyer. “Cobra Kai” and “Designated Survivor” actor Tanner Buchanan co-stars as Cameron Kweller. Notable among the cast is Rachael Leigh Cook; the original ‘She’s All That’ star does not return as her character Laney Boggs, instead taking on a new role with close connections to Rae’s Sawyer.
Kidsmomtastic.com

Best Shows To Binge Watch With Your Teens This Summer

Having teenagers has many benefits, but one of my personal favorites just might be watching TV with them. Now they’re at the age when our tastes overlap more, and a little less we see needs to be explained to them (or their eyes covered up for it when it shows up on-screen).
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Olivia Holt on Cruel Summer's biggest twists and her "incredibly challenging" shoot

Cruel Summer finale spoilers follow. At the start of our chat, Olivia Holt tells us that she's planning to set up a book club with her friend where they read the same book every month. She's joking, of course, but it's clear that the book in question, a self-help guide called The Four Agreements, has really helped Olivia. "It’s incredible, and it really changed my perspective on life."
Moviescapeandcastle.com

‘Mystery 101: Deadly History’ Review

First of all, can I just say wow?! I always have high expectations for Kristoffer Polaha and Jill Wagner and they exceed those expectations every single time. But this time, they blew my expectations out of the water. They’re just constantly stepping their game up with these movies and I never stop being impressed. I just want more and more! So if you haven’t seen Mystery 101: Deadly History and don’t want to be spoiled, turn back now. Because there are going to be more than a few spoilers ahead! Otherwise, carry on!
MoviesFirst Showing

Excl: Festival Trailer for Indie 90s Teen Comedy 'Generation Wrecks'

"Okay, see, now this! This is why you and I are friends." We're proud to debut the first official trailer for an indie teen dramedy titled Generation Wrecks, premiering at the Dances With Films Festival later this year. It will premiere on closing day at the festival this September. The story is about two 11th graders, Stacy and Liz who were best friends until the 7th grade when a mysterious event drove them apart. The two main stars, Bridget McGarry & Victoria Leigh actually met when they were on "Law & Order" and co-wrote the film together when they were just 17 years old. Generation Wrecks follows eight high school Gen-Xers who get together for a weekend escape and are confronted by the future, adulthood, and their own personal issues. They realize they share more than just feeling alienated and lost, and that friendships can be mended in the woods with a lot of music, games, and a bit of love and weed. Also starring John Gargan, Violet Prete, Noa Solomon, Jibreel Mawry, Sam Poon, Jonah Barricklo, and Alice Kremelberg. Enjoy.
MusicRefinery29

There’s Meaning In Every ’90s Song You’ve Heard On Cruel Summer

Spoilers are ahead. Amazon's Cruel Summer might be the best mystery on TV right now. And thanks to its period '90s setting it also has a perfectly nostalgic soundtrack for your summer playlist. Set over three years, Cruel Summer interrogates the case of a missing teenager, her shocking return, and her one-time friend who may or may not have been involved. The triple timeline means that we get to span the '90s from pop hits to R&B classics, and creepy recurring themes that represent more about the characters and their storylines than Cruel Summer's chosen era.
TV SeriesEmpire

Pilot TV Podcast #147: Cruel Summer, Mr. Corman, And I Am

It's a cruel (it's a cruel) Cruel Summer this week, leaving us here on our own. But don't worry if those Bananarama lyrics meant nothing to you - that just means you're young. Cruel Summer is not, however, a show about the 80s popsters, but rather a teen psychological thriller on Amazon that we get into this week, along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Mr Corman on Apple, and the second series of Dominic Savage's I Am on Channel 4.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: Ultra City Smiths: “The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip Thing”

Overview: To pay for 34th Street Chuck’s (Jim Becker) neck reduction surgery, Street Hustler Boy (Damon Herriman) plans a robbery on a bank in order to secure enough funds and save his life. Meanwhile, Gail (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) pushes to move forward not only with her son but her new downsized role as a cop as David (Jimmi Simpson) and Nico (Chris Conrad) get ever closer to the truth of Carpenter K. Smith’s (Kurtwood Smith) demise.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Cruel Summer Season 2 Will Be About Another “Impactful Mystery”

It's official: Cruel Summer is officially being renewed for season 2. Set over three summers in 1990s Texas, the Jessica Biel-produced series gripped viewers with its central mystery about a young girl who goes missing, Kate (Olivia Holt), and her would-be high school friend, Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia), who may or may not have been involved. Hidden under the surface of that has been in depth and nuanced explorations of grooming, victim blaming, societal pressures on young women, and a surprisingly empathetic look at being a teen girl.
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

People Are Comparing Cruel Summer To Pretty Little Liars

There's a new show over on Amazon Prime Video and if you're a Pretty Little Liars fan then you're gonna' love it. Cruel Summer landed on the platform last week and fans have been binge-watching it ever since. You can watch a trailer for the show below:. So what's it...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

How Cruel Summer’s Ending Changes Everything For Season 2

Warning: contains spoilers for the Cruel Summer finale. Buzzy teen drama Cruel Summer is one of 2021’s most unexpected delights, a wildly addictive, twisty mystery spread across three distinct timelines and featuring a pair of great young actresses at its center in Olivia Holt and Chiara Aurelia. The story, which...
TV SeriesRefinery29

Why Cruel Summer Season 1 Ended With That Alarming Twist

Major spoilers ahead. The truth is out. In what is surely one of the most shocking and anticipated finales of 2021, Cruel Summer has peeled back the layers of deception, reconciliation, and twists to reveal the rotten truth at its core. What felt like a pitch perfect and surprisingly hopeful ending neatly tied up Kate (Olivia Holt) and Jeanette's (Chiara Aurelia) stories while giving us a hint at what their futures might look like. But an unexpected final scene shook viewers and upended our understanding of the show's world.
TV SeriesMount Shasta Herald

TV Review: 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' is a quirky delight on Disney+

"The Mysterious Benedict Society" is an off-kilter, clever, and wholly enjoyable 8-episode series on Disney+ that should charm and delight folks of all ages. Sure, it might not be everyone's cup of tea, but those who like a one-of-a-kind work full of memorable characters, wonderfully written dialogue, and a whimsical allure should enjoy this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy