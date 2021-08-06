Cancel
Public Health

Expected Military COVID Vaccine Mandate Draws Backlash: ‘I Don’t Want A Vaccine That's Untested’

By Dawn Geske
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID vaccine mandate that is expected to come as early as Friday for 1.3 million service members is facing an outpouring of distrust among some military personnel who are now questioning their rights. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to soon recommend that the COVID vaccine be mandatory...

