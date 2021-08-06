Cancel
Protests

St. Vincent prime minister injured in anti-vaccine protest

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has been hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest in the eastern Caribbean island. His office issued a statement late Thursday saying Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover. Authorities said Gonsalves was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into Parliament amid a crowd of some 200 people that had blocked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire. The crowd had gathered to reject proposed measures to fight COVID-19, although Gonsalves clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory.

Ralph Gonsalves
Americas
Puerto Rico
