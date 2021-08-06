Caitec Acquires Cat Subscription Box Co.

Pet Product News: Why is it important for pet retailers to attend SuperZoo this year? What is special about attending an industrywide event in person?. Vic Mason: It’s been two years since the pet community was last together at SuperZoo. Since then, our industry has experienced dramatic shifts—including changing buying habits, supply chain disruptions, new consumer demographics and innovative startups—all of which have altered pet retail. As with any interruption, the pandemic brought about dramatic challenges as well as innovative opportunities. SuperZoo is where pet professionals can make the most of the current landscape by getting up close to the latest trends, networking with subject-matter experts, and attending sessions that build knowledge about marketing, sales strategies and customer support.