Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Caitec Acquires Cat Subscription Box Co.

By Pet Product News Staff
petproductnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaitec, a Halethorpe, Md.-based portfolio company of Fairchild Capital Partners, has acquired KitNipBox, a cat subscription box company. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, KitNipBox is a subscription service that sends a monthly box of cat toys, treats, and other products to consumers nationwide. “We are excited to...

www.petproductnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Subscription Boxes#Dog#Animal Product#Halethorpe#Cnn#Itscube Award#Needham Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalspetproductnews.com

Here’s What to Expect from SuperZoo 2021

Pet Product News: Why is it important for pet retailers to attend SuperZoo this year? What is special about attending an industrywide event in person?. Vic Mason: It’s been two years since the pet community was last together at SuperZoo. Since then, our industry has experienced dramatic shifts—including changing buying habits, supply chain disruptions, new consumer demographics and innovative startups—all of which have altered pet retail. As with any interruption, the pandemic brought about dramatic challenges as well as innovative opportunities. SuperZoo is where pet professionals can make the most of the current landscape by getting up close to the latest trends, networking with subject-matter experts, and attending sessions that build knowledge about marketing, sales strategies and customer support.
Lifestylepetproductnews.com

Andis Rebrands as Lifestyle Brand That Empowers Artistry

Andis Co. is reimagining the end-to-end brand experience. The company has introduced a new positioning as a lifestyle brand that empowers creativity within, company officials reported. The organization will use unique visual storytelling to highlight those at the center of their business—the creators. Andis believes creativity makes the world a better place and takes pride in developing tools and educational resources that help everyone create their way, officials added.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Better Choice Will Debut New Super Premium Pet Food at Pet Supplies Plus

Better Choice Co., an Oldsmar, Fla.-based animal health and wellness company, has reached an agreement with Pet Supplies Plus to launch a new brand of super premium, natural pet food: Halo Elevate. “We are very excited to officially announce Pet Supplies Plus as a premiere national launch partner for Halo...
IndustryThe Poultry Site

Furst-McNess Co. acquired by Easy USA Holdings

Animal feed and ingredients producer Furst-McNess Co. (FMC) announced today it has been acquired by Easy USA Holdings (Easy USA) of Oskaloosa, Iowa. A renowned, family owned livestock nutrition company founded in 1908, FMC has 12 major facilities in eight statesand Canada selling young animal feeds, premixes and specialty ingredients. The company will retain its name and continue to operate as a stand-alone business, receiving financial, talent and other resources from Easy USA.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Scientific Games Acquires Lightning Box

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (SGMS) - Get Report ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") acquired content studio Lightning Box as the Company continues to execute on its vision to become a leading, cross-platform global game Company. This acquisition is a key step forward on the...
New York City, NYNew York Post

Best monthly subscription boxes 2021: 21 fun, unique options for everyone

Everyone loves getting gifts during the holidays and on birthdays, but what if the unwrapping didn’t have to come with a reason?. Subscription boxes are the perfect way to extend the season of giving to all year long, and treat yourself or a friend to a surprise in the mail, as even if they know that a box is coming, the contents change each month.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Microsoftwccftech.com

Whizlabs Online Certifications Lifetime Membership Is Up For A Huge Offer This Week

Getting online certifications is going to put you ahead of your peers. You may not realize this now, but eventually, you will see how much having a diverse set of skills can affect your career. Wccftech will help you get ahead, and we are offering a limited-time discount offer on the Whizlabs Online Certifications Lifetime Membership. The offer will expire in a few days, so get it right away.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Pet Evolution Plans Franchise Expansion in Midwest

Pet Evolution, a pet supply franchise, has hired Scot Ziessman to help achieve the brand’s goal of opening more than 50 locations in the Midwest. Ziessman’s first undertaking for Pet Evolution will be to finalize opening his first franchise location in St. Cloud, Minn., in November 2021. Additionally, he and his team will help open three more Minnesota locations, as well as bringing expansion of Pet Evolution to Wisconsin and Illinois.
Computersmanofmany.com

Manage Subscription

For any additional subscription enquiries, please contact us at: [email protected]. To unsubscribe, click on the “Unsubscribe” button in the bottom of the newsletter. Push notifications have to be disabled an Application level within your own browser settings. Man of Many does not have access to your own personal settings so these must be removed yourself by following the instructions provided below. Further information and screenshots can also be found here.
Retailprogressivegrocer.com

Brand Builders Scour Amazon for New Products

Like most things in retail, the process of launching and growing a brand has been disrupted. From product development to marketing and the supply chain, brand building today can be achieved by methods vastly different from those classically trained in the ways of major CPG companies. Credit the internet for...
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

Creating Consistency by Putting Employee Culture First

In the days before the internet and easy access to online reviews, there was really only one way to judge if a business was worth frequenting: word-of-mouth recommendations from family and friends. If a product or service was great, then customers would tell their circle about the business, and new patrons would follow.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

Treatibles Expands Extra Strength CBD Product Line

Treatibles is expanding its high potency product line with the addition of three products: 10 mg CBD Hard Chews for Dogs, 7 mg CBD Soft Chewables for Dogs and 3 mg CBD Soft Chewables for Cats. The new products will officially make their debut at SuperZoo, which will be held Aug. 17-19 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.
Pet Servicespetproductnews.com

ellePet Line

ElleVet Sciences offers the ellePet line, made specifically for retail pet stores. The ellePet products have the same clinically tested cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) ingredients as the ElleVet Veterinary Strength line, but are made for retailers. The line includes elleMove for joint discomfort, elleCalm for stress, elleDaily for overall wellness, and elleCalm and Comfort for urgent situational use.
Businesscryptopotato.com

PayPal Co-Founder Warns: Get Ready for Big Tech ‘No Buy’ List

One of PayPal’s co-founders warned of a potential ‘no buy’ list created by big tech companies. PayPal’s co-founder, David Sacks, recently warned that big tech companies and political operatives are on the verge of creating a “No-Buy” list for controversial creators, platforms, and firms. Cryptocurrency was invented in part to solve problems like this.

Comments / 0

Community Policy