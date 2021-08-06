Cancel
Cars

New Kia Ceed 2021 review

By Sean Carson
AutoExpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe facelifted Kia Ceed is a worthwhile update to the Korean brand’s big-selling family hatchback. Visual tweaks offer a stronger, more striking look, while the digital dash and further improved infotainment give a boost inside. The 1.5 T-GDi engine is smooth but a touch noisy, yet offers acceptable performance; we’d save some cash and opt for the manual instead of this less impressive DCT. The Ceed’s relative practicality remains unchanged however, so it’s still a contender in this class.

#Economy#Kia#Korean#Sportage#Orange Fusion#Ceed
