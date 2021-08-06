New Kia Ceed 2021 review

Mazda built the Familia for 40 years, starting in 1963 and ending with the debut of its Mazda3 successor. In North America, we met these cars for the first time in the early 1970s, as 1200s, R100s, 808s, 818s, and RX-3s. The 323 and Protegé versions came later, when Mazda was fully established here. The Familia that bridged the gap between the never-heard-of-it early models and the stealing-many-sales-from-Toyota later ones was the Great Little Car, or GLC for short. I hadn't seen a GLC of any sort in the junkyard since 2014 when I spotted this incredibly rare wagon in a yard near Pikes Peak, so it's an A-List Junkyard Treasure for sure.