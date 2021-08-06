New Kia Ceed 2021 review
The facelifted Kia Ceed is a worthwhile update to the Korean brand’s big-selling family hatchback. Visual tweaks offer a stronger, more striking look, while the digital dash and further improved infotainment give a boost inside. The 1.5 T-GDi engine is smooth but a touch noisy, yet offers acceptable performance; we’d save some cash and opt for the manual instead of this less impressive DCT. The Ceed’s relative practicality remains unchanged however, so it’s still a contender in this class.www.autoexpress.co.uk
