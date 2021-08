We all know that more than half of Australians own either a cat or dog, & everyone is enthusiastic about filling their tummies. Every family spends almost more than $2 billion every year on their pets. Also, good nutrition is important for their health, right from their skin & coat to teeth and longevity. With so many food products out there which one should you go buying pet food in Australia? Let's learn a bit about it and what is the pet food industry status in Australia.