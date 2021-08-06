Doctor Who: Time Fracture Cancels Performances Through September

Doctor Who: Empire of the Wolf by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata is a graphic novel from the regular Titan Comics creative team to be published on the 3rd of May in, 2022. It may also be serialised by Titan Comics before, and November would be a good time to start that off, for the annual anniversary celebration thing. Just speculation at this point. But here's the Amazon listing for Doctor Who: Empire of the Wolf by Jody Houser and Roberta Ingranata featuring The Eighth Doctor as portrayed by Paul McGann, the Eleventh Doctor as portrayed by Matt Smith, and two Rose Tylers – one before she met the Ninth Doctor and one from a parallel world who stayed as The Bad Wolf after the events of Season One… no visuals yet.