Doctor Who: Time Fracture Cancels Performances Through September
On Friday, Immersive Everywhere and the BBC's Doctor Who: Time Fracture announced that performances through September 20 have been canceled. The move comes as the theater looks to install a new drainage system to avoid future flooding to the extent that forced "Time Fracture" to begin canceling performances earlier this summer. Here's a look at the information that was released regarding refunds for those performances impacted, with no date for a fall return available at this time:bleedingcool.com
