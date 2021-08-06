Neverwinter Holds Charity Event For The Boys & Girls Club
Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for a special Neverwinter promotion. As part of their promotion for their latest update, Jewel of the North, they will be holding a charity drive selling a couple of different tiers of packs for the game. Each pack comes with some awesome items that you can snag and use on your characters in the game to help you out just a bit, as the proceeds will be going to the organization. We got more info on the entire thing below.bleedingcool.com
