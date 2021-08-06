Cancel
Celebrities

Kanye West Introduces Donda to the World With Creative Direction by Demna Gvasalia

By Steff Yotk a
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early in the morning of August 5, 2021, Kanye West was in his bedroom at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz stadium doing push-ups. Later on, he tucked in for a nap. Throughout the day he invited Chance the Rapper and Demna Gvasalia over, parsed through merch options, tried on a Balenciaga fall 2020 jacket, and welcomed several models into the room, two in red Balenciaga robes and armor boots who sat ritualistically under lit candles, and then another with a bob and sunglasses who sat cross-legged and hunched over an iPhone. All this was streamed in real time on Apple Music in the lead-up to West’s second Donda listening party.

