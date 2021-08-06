Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

We need to rekindle the fire

By Laurinburg Exchange
Posted by 
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago

Today, the subject “Rekindle” suggests that the fire has died down, has grown cold, has become in-different or in some cases it may be gone out altogether.

Rekindle, meaning to bring back alive; to stir the embers; in this case it means to revive and bring back to spiritual life. To “rekindle the fire” is a time when we come back home to God, rededicate our lives to him, heeding the word of James in the book of James when he said in 4:8, “If we draw near to God; God will draw near to us.”

It is a time when we renew our commitment to him, come back home to him.

Community, we need the Lord; now more than we ever have; living in the last days (1Tim. 3:1), and the way things are now, this is not the time to live estranged from God; it is not the time to grow cold in our fellowship with him, in our prayer life, our bible reading; in fact, now we need to live closer to God than we ever have; seeing the signs of the times our spiritual fire need to be blazing hotter than it ever have before; so it’s time to come home, time to “rekindle the fire!” now what does the word “rekindle” mean?

The word “rekindle” means “to EXCITE, Stir up, or rouse anew”…to cause to burn again.” We all know about that; like for example “to rekindle a romance”…where marriage has become stagnant and dry; the romance that was once there; the thing that caused a man and a woman to fall in love the start with has diminished, the flame of romance has died and sometimes so does the marriage; couples seek marriage counseling, go off on cruises, take time off together in an effort to “rekindle” the flame of love that they once had and bring vitality back into their marriage.

Friends, we need revival. I mean we really, really need revival; and when I say that I mean the Christian believer all across the world, especially our country need revival; the church at large need revival; my friends, this pandemic has taken the fire out of the church to a certain degree; do to no fault of our own we found ourselves thrust into a pandemic that we did not see coming; it threw us off of our rhythm; took us for a while out of church; didn’t have “Community Day”…couldn’t have “Family and Friends day”…didn’t have revival last year; estranged from church on Sunday morning and the fellowship of our church family, plus the loss of lives of members to Covid and other diseases can cause the spiritual fire to diminish and throw us off our rhythm; it can take the clap out of our hands, the stomp out of our feet and the joy out of our hearts; it can happe.

I tell you, we need revival; pastors all across the world have been preaching via FB Live, YouTube, ZOOM and other means of communication trying to keep the fire alive in the church. Now the reason why the nation need revival is because the church needs revival; that’s where it starts, with the church; and when the church catches on fire, then the flames of that fire will spread across the nation; and people will turn back to God! Jesus is coming soon, especially for those that look for him (Heb. 9:28); and we need to be in place when he comes.

The king of Israel, influenced by his wicked wife Jezebel, turned the people’s heart away from God; out of all that God had done in bringing them out of Egypt among other miracles, they are brought under the worship of another god under Ahab’s leadership (1 Kings 16:29-31); the fire for the God that brought them out of Egypt had all but died; they were divided in their allegiance; their “fire needed to be rekindled” … after confronting Ahab, Elijah the prophet confronts the people with an all-important question; he said, “How long do you halt between two opinions? if the Lord is God then follow him; but if Baal be God then follow him; and the people (under conviction) did not answer him a word (1 Kings 18:21).”

And that’s the question that I want to pose to all of us today. If we are going to serve the Lord, serve him; and if we’re are going to serve Satan then serve him; don’t halt between two opinions; don’t be divided in your thoughts between God and Satan; if God is what he say he is, and who we say he is and has done what we say he has, then serve him; God wants all of us or none of u.

Elijah made a challenge to the 450 false prophets of Baal at the OK Corral at Mt. Carmel (verse 22)…he said and “the God that answers by fire let him be God (vs 24).” The false prophets called on their god but there was no answer; Then Elijah called on the name of the Lord in prayer; fire came down from heaven and consumed the burnt sacrifice (vs 38). Then the people said, “the Lord, he is God (vs 39).”

Community, there is only one true God…and that’s the God that we serve…the God that said “Let there be light; and there was light…he’s the one that sprinkled the stars across the sky; breathe into man and man became a living soul (Gen. 2:7). God has been so good. Let’s confess our sin, and “rekindle the fire.”

The Rev. George Ellis is the pastor for Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Comments / 0

Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
300K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rekindled#Man Of God#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Egypt
Related
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
Religionssnet.org

Do we need to Love Ourselves before we can Love Others?

It was a novel idea, and it did sound logical. But it didn’t feel right: “We must love ourselves first, or we cannot love others as Jesus told us to.” The speaker at our dorm vespers explained that, since Jesus told to love others as we love ourselves, we must first love ourselves. As a teenager in the 1960’s, I was taken aback by this idea. It didn’t match what I understood from my Bible study.
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

The Cross Makes Prayer Possible

“Since he did not spare even his own Son but gave him up for us all, won't he also give us everything else?" Because God is always good, he puts your good even above his own. This is the Good News—that the King sacrifices himself for his people. In fairy...
ReligionBelief.Net

8 Bible Stories They Don’t Teach in Sunday School

There are many stories from the Bible that are widely-known, even by non-Christians, like the events of Adam and Eve or Noah and the ark. The Bible is a huge book, though, and there is quite a lot more hidden within the pages than just those popular tales. There are additional stories that can teach us about God's love, humor, and strength.
Religionavemariaradio.net

Elijah & the Food We Need for Life

It’s hard enough to do the right thing. But when you get blame for it instead of praise, it really takes the wind out of your sails, even if you happen to be a prophet. This is background we need in order to understand this Sunday’s first reading. Elijah had just brought an end to a two year famine by doing away with the idolatrous prophets of Ba’al. So what thanks does he get from Queen Jezebel? She demands his head on a platter. Within seconds he goes from being a hero to a fugitive. After running for his life, he finally drops exhausted in the desert under the only shade he can find. Feeling sorry for himself, he prays for death. God decides instead to give him food. An angel appears with bread and water and tells him to take nourishment. He has a long journey ahead of him and there is no time for moping.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

The Message: A prayer for the mind

I was raised in the south side of Chicago till I was 18 years old. My wife and I moved to South Dakota when we were 22 years old after 4 years of Bible College. I'd never been to South Dakota. It was different in so many ways. It was quite the culture shock for me. I have never seen so far into the distance with the absence of buildings and trees. A very noticeable difference to me was the amount of traffic, or lack thereof.
Guernsey, WYGuernsey Gazette

‘Going where we’re needed’

GUERNSEY – The Rev. Andrew Duncan, who previously served as parochial vicar for St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Torrington, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Guernsey and St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Lusk, recently moved away from the area to answer a call to service as parochial vicar at St. Stephens Indian Mission on the Wind River Indian Reservation, home of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes.
lafourchegazette.com

The History of the Roman Catholic Mass, Part III

In 476 AD, the Germanic king Odoacer overthrew Romulus, the last Roman emperor in the West. This ended the 1,000 years of the Roman Empire rule of Western Europe. With the Fall of Rome, Western Europe became fragmented. Local dialects began to develop into the modern European languages; however, the Church retained Latin in the liturgy to signify Church unity.
Sutherland Springs, TXWilson County News

Sutherland Springs church – will it stand?

Members of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs have an important decision to make. They are scheduled to vote Aug. 22 on whether to take down the old church building, which was the site of the 2017 mass shooting, in which 26 people were killed and 20 others wounded.
Religionglasgowcourier.com

'You Are the Light of the World'

"Now, there are diversities of gifts, but the same Spirit." A gift is something given willingly to someone without payment. A Birthday gift, for example. We don't earn birthday gifts, do we? Our birth is out of our control. We just happen to be born on that particular day. Our text says there are spiritual gifts, too. These gift are freely given by God. We don't earn or merit them.
Religionbyfaithonline.com

Devotion for August 11

I tell you the truth: it is to your advantage that I go away, for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you. And when he comes, he will convict the world concerning sin and righteousness and judgment. (John 16:7-8).
Religionrevivalandreformation.org

Believe His Prophets

You are invited to open a remarkable Book. This amazing Book, the Bible, was written by inspiration of God Himself through the Holy Spirit (see 2 Tim. 3:16 and 2 Pet. 1:21). Despite the enemy’s attempts to stamp out the Word of God down through the centuries, the Bible has survived and continues to change the lives of all who open its powerful pages.
Religionzlcb.org

VIDEO SNEAK PREVIEW: 2022 LCMS Youth Gathering

Held every 3 years since 1980, the LCMS Youth Gathering provides thousands of youth and adults the opportunity to come together as a community of God’s people to be encouraged in their walk with Jesus Christ and learn about the Christian faith and their Lutheran identity. The Gathering is more...
Religionvintonjacksoncourier.com

Cornelius Chapel

Ezekiel is one of the major prophets of the Old Testament. He was taken captive by King Nebuchadnezzar at an early age and carried to Babylon, where he became the prophet to the Jews in exile. Ezekiel was a priest as well as prophet and used unusual symbols, or visual aids, to impress his message on the Hebrew people.
Religionicr.org

God Loves the Wicked

“And he prayed unto the LORD, and said, I pray thee, O LORD, was not this my saying, when I was yet in my country? Therefore I fled before unto Tarshish: for I knew that thou art a gracious God, and merciful, slow to anger, and of great kindness, and repentest thee of the evil.” (Jonah 4:2)
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Bowar: A unique opportunity in God’s Story

We’re living in a unique time in God’s Story. And during this moment, we have a huge opportunity. An opportunity to witness. An opportunity to be distinct. An opportunity to love well without compromising our values. An opportunity to demonstrate how we are in the world and that God has put us here for the world, but we’re not of the world.
ReligionGrand Haven Tribune

We all need hope

Recently, I read an article that talked about what people are looking for from the church. Being a pastor, I read the article intently. What the author said, based on his research, was that the thing that people look for the most from the church is hope. He reiterated the fact that after 9/11, people flocked to the churches. We as a nation had been attacked. Almost 3,000 of our citizens died and over 6,000 were injured.
New York City, NYgts.edu

CLARE OF ASSISI

PRAYER (contemporary language) O God, whose blessed Son became poor that we, through his poverty, might become rich: Deliver us from an inordinate love of this world, that we, inspired by the devotion of your servant Clare, might serve you with singleness of heart and attain to the riches of the age to come; through Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Why We Need New Disciples

“Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” —Matthew 28:20. There’s a difference between going to Disneyland with adults and going to Disneyland with kids. If you go with adults, all they want to do is eat. They don’t want to go on rides because they don’t like waiting in line. They also analyze everything.
ReligionNewsbug.info

NYDEGGER: God creates glorious cathedral of creation around us

It’s burned and been destroyed at least five times in its 17-century history. But rising Phoenix-like from the ashes and rubble each time, Chartres Cathedral has refused to die, even surviving the French Revolution and World War II. This current incarnation, mainly built between 1194 and 1220 AD, is an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy