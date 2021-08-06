Arlo services outage preventing devices from being added to HomeKit

Ensure you have safe, reliable internet in your home or workplace by using the Gryphon AX parental control and security mesh Wi-Fi 6 router. This super-fast mesh Wi-Fi setup boasts impressive parental control features and comprehensive network security. In fact, it blocks malware, ransomware, and intrusions to keep your devices and information safe. Thanks to its network protection feature, it’s truly more than your average mesh Wi-Fi router. And you even have the opportunity to participate in an equity plan that supports this innovative cloud-managed network protection technology. Powered by machine learning, the Gryphon platform includes not only the AX and other routers but also a smartphone app. So you can choose to go for a mesh Wi-Fi router or also add on the annual network protection service. Get complete whole-home coverage and protection and enjoy features like content filtering, screen time management, and more.