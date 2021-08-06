Cancel
Arlo services outage preventing devices from being added to HomeKit

By Andrew O'Hara
Apple Insider
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArlo users are left frustrated as the smart home company is experiencing a service outage preventing devices from being added to Apple's HomeKit platform. Listeners of AppleInsider's HomeKit Insider podcast have reported to us that they were having issues adding new Arlo devices to HomeKit. Since then, we've heard from other users experiencing the same issue.

