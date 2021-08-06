Opening Night: Orbital Space London's Shaky Kane & Krent Able Gallery
Orbital Space, the combination comic book shop and art gallery turned it up a notch last night with the new Shaky Kane and Krent Able gallery exhibition sitting alongside other artists now on display. With a combination of booze, a violinist, and impossible chiselled/curved young people flocking, Orbital definitely moved its notch from comic book store to genuine West End art gallery in a way I haven't seen a comic book store move before. Here's a video and bunch of hastily snapped photos from the night. Find it on 8 Great Newport St, London WC2H 7JA.bleedingcool.com
