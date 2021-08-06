Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

St. Vincent prime minister injured in anti-vaccine protest

Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ApoMl_0bJjejhJ00

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was hospitalized after a demonstrator threw a rock at his head during an anti-vaccine protest led by nurses and other workers in the eastern Caribbean island, officials said late Thursday.

Gonsalves was bleeding profusely but is expected to recover, according to a statement from his office.

However, the prime minister will be flown to Barbados for further medical treatment including an MRI scan, Finance Minister Camilo Gonsalves told Parliament on Thursday, according to local media.

Authorities said Gonsalves was injured when he stepped out of his car and tried to walk into Parliament amid a crowd of some 200 people that had blocked the entrance as they set roadblocks on fire.

“Such an act is to be unequivocally condemned,” his office said.

The attack was criticized by others including Ronald Sanders, ambassador to the Organization of American States.

“This development in Caribbean politics is reprehensible,” he said.

Local media quoted Senator Julian Francis saying that an unidentified woman had been arrested. No further details were immediately available.

The protest was organized by unions representing nurses, police and other workers who claimed that the government planned to mandate vaccines for certain employees. Gonsalves clarified that he would not make vaccines mandatory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
46K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Gonsalves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Anti#Caribbean Island#Protest Riot#Mri#Finance#Parliament#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Protests
Related
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Phillip J. Pierre Sworn in as New St. Lucia Prime Minister

Phillip J. Pierre was sworn in as the 12th Prime Minister of St. Lucia, since independence in 1979, seeking the “divine intervention in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of St. Lucia. Pierre, 66, an economist/accountant, led the St. Lucia Labour Party (SLP) to a convincing victory in...
Protestsindustryglobalnews24.com

Protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha

People protested in Jakarta against the Thai government and clashed with the police. They were protesting against the government’s inefficiency to support the economy and control the coronavirus situation. The demonstrators threw marbles, ping pong balls and stones at the police. The protests were going on in front of Prime...
Advocacycaribbeantoday.com

Prime Minister Gonsalves Hospitalized After Being Hit During Protest

KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent – Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves remained hospitalized on Thursday night after he was struck with an object during protest earlier during the day as supporters of the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) and two public sector unions took to the streets to condemn proposed changes to the Public Health Act.
Public Healthfox5ny.com

US sending 837K Pfizer shots to Caribbean amid anti-vaccine protests

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - The U.S. government said Wednesday that it will deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean nations as the region with limited resources struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases amid violent anti-vaccine protests. The Bahamas will receive 397,000 doses followed by Trinidad and Tobago...
Worldcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Prime Minister of St Lucia Unveils New Cabinet

Prime Minister of St Lucia, Phillip J. Pierre on Thursday unveiled a 13-member Cabinet that included Stephenson King, a former senior member of the last government, who quit to contest the July 26 general elections as an independent candidate. In addition, Pierre also announced that another former independent candidate, Richard...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Bush administration hid truth regarding how close Taliban came to killing Cheney, new book reveals

A US army officer who was stationed at Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield in 2007 says that Taliban insurgents learned of a secret visit to the base by then-Vice President Dick Cheney and attempted to assassinate him.The incident, first reported as an attack on the base in February of that year, occurred while Mr Cheney was visiting service members at the former US stronghold. At the time, military officials insisted that there was no possibility that Taliban militants had truly known of the vice president’s whereabouts, and suggested that the attack was random.“The Taliban’s claims that they were going after the vice...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

Comments / 0

Community Policy