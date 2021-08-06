Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Icahn Enterprises: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) _ Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $136 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents. The diversified holding company...

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icahn Enterprises L P#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.69. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Consumer Portfolio Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $9.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. The auto lender posted revenue of $66.8 million in the period. Consumer Portfolio Services shares have risen 31%...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Royal Gold: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $81.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to $1.04 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average...
Economymodernreaders.com

-$0.03 EPS Expected for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st. According to Zacks, analysts expect...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) _ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $260.4 million. The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had profit of $2.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.19 per share. The results met Wall Street expectations....
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Brookfield Asset Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $816 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. The asset management company posted revenue of $18.29...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report $188.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $189.10 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$41.58 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report sales of $41.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.21 million and the highest is $44.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Needham & Company LLC

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.88.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$154.22 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report sales of $154.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $157.83 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.91 EPS Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Maximus reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce $2.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Delek US reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “
RetailRegister Citizen

Fluent Commerce Teams with Adobe to Provide Best-in-Class Distributed Order Management

SYDNEY, Australia (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), Fluent Commerce, announced today it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. Designed to enable omnichannel order and inventory management at scale, Fluent Order Management provides the efficiency and flexibility both businesses and customers demand. In addition, Fluent Commerce has developed a connector that enables fast integration between Fluent Order Management and Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source.

Comments / 0

Community Policy