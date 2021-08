If there is anyone who can testify to the pressures brought on by living a life in the spotlight, it is Justin Bieber. The singer has spent the better part of his life as a celebrity who is still swarmed with fans who camp outside of his residences and hotels, hoping for just a glimpse of him. Bieber has spoken at length about spiraling into substance abuse and addiction, but he has been able to maintain a healthier and more positive lifestyle with the help of loved ones who have rallied around him in recent years.