Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms and a little more steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend will include a few more showers & storms, but not a total washout!. Our pattern includes scattered showers & thunderstorms all weekend. At no point does it look like we will see widespread chances. So if you have any plans for something outdoors, you can move forward with that plan. The only issue you will find is an increase in humidity. It won’t be off the charts, but certainly noticeable.