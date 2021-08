Plugin Boutique has launched a flash sale on the SubLab synthesizer instrument by Future Audio Workshop, offering a 2 sound packs for free with a purchase over the weekend. The all-in-one sub-bass synthesizer SubLab has quickly become one of the most popular and intuitive ways to create 808s basses. Whether you need hard-hitting basslines, earth-shaking 808’s or contemporary kicks… SubLab has you covered and with the addition of the 2 sound packs: DECAP – 808s That Knock & Divine Bass II, you’ll have tons to play with.