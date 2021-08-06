Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Emerge sample pack fuses organic material with futuristic sound design

rekkerd.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinimal Audio has announced the release of its new sample pack Emerge, a collection of 785 mutated organic sfx in 24-bit/96kHz Wav format. Immerse yourself in a world that blurs real and imaginary, where space is torn by mind-bending sounds with earth-shattering weight. Emerge fuses organic material with futuristic sound design to give you a massive variety of hyper-textural audio.

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sound Design#Organic Material#Sfx#Minimal Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Kuassa releases Amplifikation Lancaster guitar amp effect plugin

Kuassa has announced the fourth product in its range of guitar amp simulator products which utilizes its 3rd generation of circuit modeling technology. Amplifikation Lancaster aims to recreate Vox Amplifiers’ original tone and feel throughout the decades, making distinct sounds from the ’70s, ’90s and late 2000s accessible for guitarists.
rekkerd.org

Afro Pop sample pack by Singomakers available at Loopmasters

Loopmasters has released Singomakers’ latest sample pack Afro Pop, a collection of loops and one shots created by artists from Africa and in Africa. The pack includes guitar, bass, piano and electric piano, synth, catchy melodies, and vocal hooks. The Afro Pop genre took the best from Western culture and...
Entertainmentrekkerd.org

Audentity Records releases Trap Infection sample pack

Audentity Records has announced the release of its new sound pack Trap Infection, a power production tool that includes all the ingredients you need to create your new dance floor production or quickly build up the foundation of a new track. The royalty free pack includes 20 songstarters with complete...
Technologyrekkerd.org

Nouveau Baroque releases Omega sample pack with energetic beats

Nouveau Baroque has announced the release of its new sample pack Omega, a collection of authentic beats and construction kits. Over 2 years of hard work inside the pack designed perfectly for the music producers seeking new inspirations and authentic electronic/downtempo/hip-hop sounding. The pack includes 40 Beats, 30 Basslines, 20...
Technologyrekkerd.org

Scorn sample pack by Ghost Syndicate brings experimental beats

Ghost Syndicate has released its brand new sample pack Scorn, a collection of sounds for future beats, halftime and experimental hip hop. Blending shuffled hip hop drums with wonky melodies and distorted basslines, SCORN sample pack delivers innovative sound design on the brink of the genres. In detail, expect to...
Computersrekkerd.org

Save 40% on Krotos Weaponiser Basic and Fully Loaded sound design software

Krotos has launched a promotion on the powerful Weaponiser sound design sampler that allows you to design, customize, and perform a huge range of sound effects at high speed from within one plugin. Weaponiser lets you transform your sound design with limitless flexibility and fuel your creativity. Navigate a comprehensive...
arxiv.org

Co-Optimization of Design and Fabrication Plans for Carpentry: Supplemental Material

Past work on optimizing fabrication plans given a carpentry design can provide Pareto-optimal plans trading off between material waste, fabrication time, precision, and other considerations. However, when developing fabrication plans, experts rarely restrict to a single design, instead considering families of design variations, sometimes adjusting designs to simplify fabrication. Jointly exploring the design and fabrication plan spaces for each design is intractable using current techniques. We present a new approach to jointly optimize design and fabrication plans for carpentered objects. To make this bi-level optimization tractable, we adapt recent work from program synthesis based on equality graphs (e-graphs), which encode sets of equivalent programs. Our insight is that subproblems within our bi-level problem share significant substructures. By representing both designs and fabrication plans in a new bag of parts(BOP) e-graph, we amortize the cost of optimizing design components shared among multiple candidates. Even using BOP e-graphs, the optimization space grows quickly in practice. Hence, we also show how a feedback-guided search strategy dubbed Iterative Contraction and Expansion on E-graphs (ICEE) can keep the size of the e-graph manage-able and direct the search toward promising candidates. We illustrate the advantages of our pipeline through examples from the carpentry domain.
Technologyrekkerd.org

Drum & Bass Bundle 3 by Thick Sounds: 5 sound packs at 80% OFF

Loopmasters has released the Drum & Bass Bundle 3 by Thick Sounds, a collection of over 5.8GB of loops, one shots, Serum presets, MIDI files, and construction kits for drum and bass music production. The time has come for a new Drum&Bass bundle! Including 5 eclectic packs, this release gathers...
Entertainmentrekkerd.org

Pain Piano sample library by Silence+Other Sounds on sale at 60% OFF

VST Buzz has announced a two-week sale on the Pain Piano sample library for Kontakt by Silence+Other Sounds. The 2.66GB library features over 530 prepared piano slams and rhythms for cinematic horror music and FX in Kontakt and Wav formats, including clusters and atonal stabs, tonal elements, bowed piano effects, eerie antique pianos, unsettling prepared piano effects, and tempo synched loops.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Meet Transwing: A Futuristic VTOL with Unique Folding Wing Design

As the aviation industry races toward the development of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the field's notable players are carrying new vehicles to new heights with innovative designs and exciting technological breakthroughs. PteroDynamics, a U.S.-based aircraft manufacturer headquartered in Southern California, is claiming their VTOL aircraft design, Transwing,...
Engineeringmixmag.net

3D synthesiser ‘FUSE’ developed

FUSE is a 3D MIDI controller that allows users to produce and regulate digital synthesiser sound waves. The device was developed by Israel-based Itai Shir Moskovitz for his graduation project. The industrial designer wanted to recreate the physical connection one has when playing a physical instrument- something he thought was missing in the process of producing electronic music.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Nothing ear (1) review: Unique design, phenomenal sound

There's no dearth of choice if you're in the market for wireless audio. The best wireless earbuds from Samsung, Sony, Jabra, and Sennheiser deliver incredible sound and come with useful features like the ability to tune out background noise and water resistance. But what's particularly interesting is how far budget wireless earbuds have come in the last three years; these days, you can get great-sounding earbuds that offer the same set of features as their high-end counterparts for $100 or less.
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

Designing new ways to understand material

Findings could lead to better batteries, improved water treatment systems and sensing applications that can measure the amount of nitrate in soil. Matthias Young, an assistant professor in the University of Missouri College of Engineering, recently designed two techniques for understanding the behavior of materials. The findings could lead to better batteries, improved water treatment systems and sensing applications that can measure the amount of nitrate in soil.
Auburn, WAsouthsoundbiz.com

Made in the South Sound: American Structures & Design

What began as an entrepreneurial venture in an Auburn storage unit back in 1995 has since grown into one of the Northwest’s leading manufacturers of aluminum balcony, railing, and patio cover systems for commercial and residential construction. AS&D, also known as American Structures & Design, today is located in Pacific with a second location in Portland. Under current CEO Mike Hagen, the company is committed to manufacturing superior, easy-to-install products; using environmentally friendly materials with more than 50 percent recycled aluminum; and mentoring the next-gen workforce. Of the latter, Hagen said the company is always involving employees in the growth of the company. “We are in this business for the long haul, so we are committed to providing the highest-quality products in the industry and treating our employees with respect. I believe in continuous improvement, and I believe in mentoring up the next generation of manufacturing employees,” he said.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Glitchmachines Vulcan sample pack 80% OFF – 300 designed sound fx

Plugin Boutique has launched an exclusive sale on Vulcan by Glitchmachines, offering 80% off on the collection of 300 designed sound effects inspired by legends of hostile, uninhabitable worlds. Vulcan comes with 1.6 GB of 24-bit / 96 kHz .wav audio content, which has been meticulously crafted to compliment modern...
Designdesignboom.com

estudio PKa balances light and heavy materials in the design of its casa grava

Estudio PKa unveils its casa grava, a light-filled dwelling in tigre, buenos aires. the house is oriented toward the northwest and offers a broad vista across the central lagoon of the virazon neighborhood in nordelta. while designing the space, the architects sought to generate a pure and clean geometry that celebrates the natural surroundings while respecting the privacy of the client. like its recently completed casa M&M, the studio begins the design of the house as a simple volume, then divided across two levels. here, the team meticulously curates a rich material palette highlighted by timber and rusticated stonework.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Soniccouture releases Boroughs sound pack + 60% OFF Electro-Acoustic

Soniccouture has announced a new sound pack with 100 new kits for the Electro-Acoustic virtual drum instrument that offers a new angle on classic drum machine sounds. Borough contains 100 snapshot kits and beat presets by London-based sound designers Si Begg and Nimhbus. The sound pack is available to owners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy