A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA)

On Wednesday morning, two people received injuries in a DUI crash on W Market Street.

The incident involving an entrapment took place at around 3:30 p.m. On arrival, authorities found a 2012 Jeep Liberty. According to the reports, the vehicle’s front end was wrapped around a power pole with a steel protective sleeve. Police said that the Jeep broke a power pole before it hit another pole.

Some concerned citizens came to rescue a 21-year-old male passenger and made him lay on the sidewalk. The driver’s legs were pinned between the seat and the dashboard. Emergency crews responded to the scene, freed the patient and transported the 21-year-old female driver of the vehicle to a local hospital.

She incurred multiple cuts and chest pain as a result of the accident. She displayed signs of intoxication. As a result, the authorities also initiated a DUI investigation. The passenger was also taken to a local hospital. He had a fractured femur, a broken arm, and brain swelling. Reports showed that police will request a warrant for driving under the influence charges.

An investigation is continuing.

August 6, 2021