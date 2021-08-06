Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjVzs_0bJjcxaz00
A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA)

On Wednesday morning, two people received injuries in a DUI crash on W Market Street.

The incident involving an entrapment took place at around 3:30 p.m. On arrival, authorities found a 2012 Jeep Liberty. According to the reports, the vehicle’s front end was wrapped around a power pole with a steel protective sleeve. Police said that the Jeep broke a power pole before it hit another pole.

Some concerned citizens came to rescue a 21-year-old male passenger and made him lay on the sidewalk. The driver’s legs were pinned between the seat and the dashboard. Emergency crews responded to the scene, freed the patient and transported the 21-year-old female driver of the vehicle to a local hospital.

She incurred multiple cuts and chest pain as a result of the accident. She displayed signs of intoxication. As a result, the authorities also initiated a DUI investigation. The passenger was also taken to a local hospital. He had a fractured femur, a broken arm, and brain swelling. Reports showed that police will request a warrant for driving under the influence charges.

An investigation is continuing.

August 6, 2021

Discover more California Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the California region.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Salinas, CA
Accidents
State
California State
Salinas, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Salinas, CA
Salinas, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Market Street#Traffic Accident#Dui#Jeep#California Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash injured 3 women at N Wilcox Avenue (Hollywood, CA)

A single-vehicle crash injured 3 women at N Wilcox Avenue (Hollywood, CA) On Tuesday afternoon, 3 women received injuries in a solo-vehicle crash on N Wilcox Avenue. As per the initial reports, the car accident took place at about 6:55 p.m. at 1849 N Wilcox Avenue and Franklin Avenue. The investigation of the crash revealed that a vehicle slammed into a fourplex, causing injuries to three women.
Copperopolis, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash injured 6 people on Obyrnes Ferry Road (Copperopolis, CA)

A two-vehicle crash injured 6 people on Obyrnes Ferry Road (Copperopolis, CA) Earlier today, 6 people received injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Obyrnes Ferry Road. As per the initial information, the incident took place on Obyrnes Ferry Road. Initial investigation of the crash revealed that a Toyota Avalon occupied by an Elk Grove Woman, and an F-150 occupied by a Modesto man were involved in the crash.
Kitsap County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A hit-and-run collision killed a 36-year-old man on Clear Creek Road (Kitsap County, WA)

On Tuesday, 36-year-old North Kitsap man lost his life in a hit-and-run accident on Clear Creek Road. As pre the initial information, the fatal incident took place on Clear Creek Road. At around 10:45 p.m. the man was discovered on the Orweiler Road and he was declared deceased at the scene. Deputies stated the man succumbed to injuries sustained from a hit and run crash. Officers are still looking for the vehicle and the hit-and-run driver.
Tucson, AZPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle accident involving a school bus results in a fatality (Tucson, AZ)

A two-vehicle accident involving a school bus results in a fatality (Tucson, AZ) On Wednesday morning, a traffic accident involving a school bus resulted in a fatality. The bus was not occupied by any children at the time of the collision, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department did not immediately reveal the identity of the deceased.
Madera, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A fiery accident killed 2 people on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 (Madera, CA)

A fiery accident killed 2 people on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 (Madera, CA) On Saturday morning, two people were killed in a fiery accident on Highway 99 near Avenue 12. The fatal single-car crash took place at around 12:40 a.m. on Highway 99 near Avenue 12. The preliminary reports showed that a car swerved off the northbound lanes of the highway due to which it rolled over several times, came to rest in a nearby field and caught fire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy