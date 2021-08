The Rolling Stones have announced that drummer Charlie Watts is "unlikely to be available" for the band's fall U.S. tour. “Charlie has had a procedure which was completely successful," a spokesperson for the group said in a press release, "but I gather his doctors this week concluded that he now needs proper rest and recuperation. With rehearsals starting in a couple of weeks it’s very disappointing to say the least, but it’s also fair to say no one saw this coming.”