Uptick in storms Friday, but drying out for many this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is dry and hazy, but the wildfire smoke (from the Pacific Northwest) should lighten up a bit during the afternoon. A system crossing the Rockies and Plains today will bring an uptick in moisture to New Mexico. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the west and Gila mountains, even some showers are likely in the Four Corners lower elevations. Isolated storms will move eastward into the northern mountains, Rio Grande Valley, central and northeast highlands and eastern plains Friday afternoon and evening. The driest part of the state will be the far east and southeast plains.