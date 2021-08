Tonight the news was pointing out different health systems in San Diego that will be requiring vaccination or negative tests for people visiting patients or entering premises but if you recall, this was part of the California state order that was published last week, so I'm not sure why this wasn't actually getting more coverage as a general order rather than just the few mentioned in the story. There was also this funny segment on NBC San Diego's 11 o'clock news where an expert was talking about the importance of masking in schools, recommended sending extras with students, and having a clean plastic bag to store the mask during lunch and other unmasked activities, to which Mark Mullen quipped, "because we know that all kids are inherently gross" and it was the truest thing ever said on the news.