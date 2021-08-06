Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall

By Pat Ralph
phillyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen New Jersey students, teachers and staff return to school for in-person learning this fall, face masks will have to come back with them. New Jersey will reinstate its statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in schools for all K-12 students, teachers and staff — regardless of their vaccination status — this upcoming academic year. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to formally announce the policy change at an event in Middlesex County on Friday, Politico NJ reported.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#K 12 School#School Districts#Covid 19#Health And Safety#Politico Nj#Americans#Nj Advance Media#Cdc#Pat Phillyvoice#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Ghazni city on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters in Afghanistan captured the strategic city of Ghazni on Thursday, the ninth provincial capital they have seized in a week and another gain after U.S. intelligence said the insurgents could take the capital Kabul within 90 days. The speed of the Taliban advance...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy