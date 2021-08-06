N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall
When New Jersey students, teachers and staff return to school for in-person learning this fall, face masks will have to come back with them. New Jersey will reinstate its statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in schools for all K-12 students, teachers and staff — regardless of their vaccination status — this upcoming academic year. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to formally announce the policy change at an event in Middlesex County on Friday, Politico NJ reported.www.phillyvoice.com
