Cleveland Browns Sign RB Corey Taylor II Out Of Tulsa

By Brandon Little
BrownsDigest
BrownsDigest
 6 days ago
Cleveland Browns have made a roster move on Friday, adding a running back out of Tulsa to the training camp roster. Corey Taylor ll spent five years with the Golden Hurricanes after a redshirt sophomore season. Taylor put together 2,034 rushing yards in his time at Tulsa to go along with 26 touchdowns.

Taylor comes as another camp running back that will provide some depth. Currently Tre Harbison is battling a concussion he suffered in practice and will miss a decent amount of time according to Kevin Stefanski.

Taylor saw his best season as a redshirt sophomore where he ran for 846 yards at 4.8 yards a touch. That season would also come as his best receiving season where he caught four passes for 45 yards. Taylor is not a well rounded back. Listed at about 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, Taylor comes off as the average back. Though coming out of Tulsa he was prized for his work ethic and a player that always wants to improve the little things.

Cleveland’s running back room is pretty crowded and there will likely be no cracking it. Taylor can perhaps make a few plays in practice that get the word out and maybe he lands on his feet elsewhere. This should serve as a nice audition for the would-be rookie running back. Nonetheless for the time being Taylor gets valuable time at training camp. It doesn’t hurt that he will be spending some time with the best running back room in football.

