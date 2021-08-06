Cancel
Feds Approve Florida Sports Betting Compact, Legal Challenges Remain

By Rebecca Hanchett
GamingToday
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seminole Tribe of Florida is 2-2 in its quest to launch sports betting in the Sunshine State. Now everyone wants to know if the tribe can make it to 3-3, or better. The latest win came today with federal “deemed” approval — or approval by virtue of running out the federal regulatory clock — of an amended gaming compact between the tribe and the state that was inked about three months ago. The agreement stands to give the tribe 30-year control over online sports betting statewide through betting servers on tribal land in exchange for $2.5 billion paid to the state.

