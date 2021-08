Siri is the default voice assistant on Apple devices like iPhone and iPad. Every time you summon it and give a command, Siri sends the audio recordings and some additional data about you to Apple servers. There, your request is processed, and then you see the result on your iPhone screen. Shockingly, Apple can store these for six months, two years, or even more! For privacy reasons, if you wish to delete Siri data from iCloud on your iPhone or iPad, here are the steps to do that.