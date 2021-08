As the Covid-19 Delta variant continues to spread throughout the United States, disease expert Larry Brilliant says the pandemic is “closer to the beginning” than the end unless everyone across the globe is vaccinated to prevent the emergence of new variants.The prediction comes amid warnings from Queen Mary University epidemiologist, Dr Deepti Gurdasani, who says herd immunity is “not possible” unless the vaccine roll-out is expanded to include 12 to 15-year-olds. The UK’s 16 and 17-year-olds will be offered their first injection of the Pfizer vaccine within weeks.Dr Anthony Fauci, meanwhile, says anyone who thought children were immune to...