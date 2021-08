We have all heard about monsoon awareness and safety. The information bears repeating, so a review of safety tips on preparedness would be both timely and prudent. Monsoon season in Arizona lasts from June 15 until Sept. 30. The word monsoon is derived from the Arabic word mausim, which means season of winds. For centuries, the dynamics of the monsoon were noted by seagoing traders off the coasts of Arabia and India as the weather changed from winter to summer bringing torrential rains. In North America, the monsoon impacts Arizona, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, Texas, California and Mexico.