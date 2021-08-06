Cancel
Energy Industry

Under extreme pressure, Exxon may pledge to go 'net-zero' carbon

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
  • Exxon Mobil Corp. is facing pressure from investors to reduce its carbon emissions by 2050.
  • Chief Executive Darren Woods says Exxon supports the goals of the Paris climate agreement, but has not fully committed the company to a net-zero plan, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • Sources tell the Journal that the company is considering a pledge to reduce carbon emissions.

Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a pledge to reduce its net carbon emissions by 2050, as it is reportedly facing pressure from investors to take on a bolder, more decisive sustainability plan, sources tell The Wall Street Journal.

Woods said last week that Exxon began working with the new directors in June for in-depth reviews of its businesses, including its approach to the energy transition, Reuters reports.

While the company hasn’t made an official “net-zero” pledge, an activist hedge fund won three board seats earlier this year with the goal of getting the company to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050, the Journal reports.

Chief Executive Darren Woods has signaled that Exxon supports the goals of the Paris climate agreement, even though he has called actions by some European rivals to reduce emissions as nothing more than a “beauty competition,” according to the Journal.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

At the moment, Exxon plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent in its oil and gas production business, expecting to reach that goal by 2025, according to Reuters.

“As the board goes through its deliberations regarding future plans related to the company’s energy transition activities, we routinely evaluate our work and commitments and will update our shareholders and the public as those plans evolve,” Exxon spokesman Casey Norton told the Journal.

Competitors BP and Shell, on the other hand, have begun selling higher carbon emitting fossil fuel assets and started investing more in renewable energy, according to the Journal.

At a Thursday press conference, President Biden, whose focus has been on climate change solutions, announced a goal of making half of new vehicle sales in the U.S. electric by 2030 and targeted strategies toward an emission-free market for vehicles.

On the company’s investor day in March 2020, Wood stated the company would have to sell its oil and gas assets to meet net-zero emissions goals, saying, “all you’re doing is moving out from one company or one country to someplace else. It doesn’t solve the problem.”

In December, Exxon reduced its methane emissions down by 10 percentage points and flaring intensity dropped between 35 and 45 percent.

