Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

US must re-engage in trade

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ylv1f_0bJjaXud00
© istock

Anyone hoping that the Biden administration would pursue international trade policies to counter the protectionism of the Trump administration should be sorely disappointed. President Biden has left the Trump tariffs in place, and he shows no signs of wanting to pursue new trade agreements, having allowed his trade promotion authority — the fast-track deal-making ability Congress delegates to a president — to expire on July 1.

Indeed, on July 28, Biden doubled down on extending Trump’s protectionist agenda by proposing a “Buy American” Rule.

On its face, it might sound magnanimous to try and preserve American jobs by requiring government procurement to favor domestic sources. And it might sound good to be economically independent from foreign countries. Yet Biden’s trade agenda can go only so far in benefitting American workers. Ending the trade war with China and opening more markets for American consumers would do much more.

Inflation, which hasn’t been a concern for years, is suddenly back in the news, with consumer prices increasing at unsettling rates in recent months — gasoline prices up 45 percent, new automobiles up 45 percent, apparel up 4.9 percent, natural gas utilities up 15.6 percent, restaurant dining up 4.2 percent — for an overall inflation rate of 5.4% from June 2020 to June 2021.

With protectionist policies remaining in place, American consumers are not benefitting from the ability to import affordable goods as we could in the past. In a time of economic difficulty, when we seek a recovery from the pandemic, American consumers are being harmed by protectionist policies.

Meanwhile, other countries across the globe are not hesitating to ignore America and forge new trading partnerships to benefit their economics and emerge from the pandemic on stronger long-term economic footing. Two major trade agreements were forged in the Trump era: The 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which is probably the largest free-trade agreement in history and includes China, and the 11-nation Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Between the RCEP and CPTPP, there are seven overlapping countries. Neither includes the United States.

At present, the United States has free trade agreements with only 20 countries, and that collection of countries does not include India — one of the fastest-growing economies in the world with a projected growth rate of 10% for this year. On the African continent, which is projected to enjoy growth rates of about 5%, post-pandemic, the United States also has only one free trade agreement—with Morocco, with which we have a unique relationship, as that country was the first to recognize the United States as an independent nation.

All of this is to say, our free trade partnership list is too exclusive. American workers are not benefitting from providing products and services to businesses and consumers in these fast-growing international economies as they should and as has been shown they do where free trade agreements exist. Consequently, China and other economic powerhouses are filling the need while the U.S. government is hamstringing American businesses.

Underscoring this idea, the International Monetary Fund has expressed concern over current American trade policy, writing on July 1, “Trade restrictions and tariff increases should be rolled back, and ‘Buy American’ provisions should be tightly circumscribed and made consistent with the U.S. international obligations. Doing so would underscore the U.S. traditional commitment to an open, stable, and transparent international trade regime.”

Traditionally, American innovators have underpinned an international economy that is open, accessible, and welcoming of new products and services. At the same time, our trading relationships have allowed our influence to transcend mere economics to include American values and human rights.

As the global community becomes more close-knit, it is critical for the Biden administration to re-engage our country in international trade with a long-term vision that benefits American workers and consumers.

Kent Kaiser, Ph.D., is executive director of the Trade Alliance to Promote Prosperity. More information is available at www.promote-trade.org.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Protectionism#Domestic Trade#Trade Agreements#American#Rcep#Trans Pacific Partnership#Cptpp#African#The Trade Alliance#Promote Prosperity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's foreign trade sustains upward momentum under pressure

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade maintained an upward momentum in the first seven months of the year, although uncertainties of global economic recovery have put more pressure on the country's exports. The country's total imports and exports expanded by 24.5 percent year on year to 21.34 trillion...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

It's time to end the US steel and aluminum tariffs

In an interview with Bloomberg last week, Sec. of Commerce Gina Raimondo said that U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs had done the trick. Folks were back to work, and producers had increased output. What about the threat that Europe will increase its retaliation by year’s end if the Biden administration doesn’t end the tariffs? Raimondo said the U.S. is willing to deal but that “to simply say ‘no tariffs’ is not the solution.” Actually, it is.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
CNN

US and China trade barbs after another high-level meeting but say they want to keep talking

Washington (CNN) — The US and China fought a war of words Monday as each side worked to set the narrative after their latest testy senior-level meetings. A US delegation led by the Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials in Tianjin, China, a week after the Biden administration joined an international coalition to condemn China for its global cyberattacks.
Foreign PolicyBBC

China imposes sanctions on US officials

China is imposing sanctions on several US individuals and organisations in response to recent US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong. Those targeted include former US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross. The counter-sanctions come days before US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to visit China. The US...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

China Backs Cuba in Saying US Should Apply Sanctions To Itself

China has supported Cuba's argument that the United States should consider applying sanctions to itself for alleged human rights abuses before taking on other countries. Speaking Friday at a press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian asserted that his country "firmly supports the efforts of the Cuban government and people to maintain social stability" as President Joe Biden doubles down to pressure Cuba in the wake of historic protests in the island nation.
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

Adm. Faller: China exploiting corruption in Latin America

China is pursuing a dramatic increase in trade and investment in Latin America. Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers and regional experts are calling on President Joe Biden to reverse what they describe as years of U.S. underinvestment in and inattention to Latin America that they say has harmed U.S. interests. Adm. Craig S. Faller, who will retire later this year as head of U.S. Southern Command, has a keen sense of the security risks and opportunities posed by China’s growing influence and activity in the Western Hemisphere. Faller has been visiting with Caribbean leaders this week and agreed to share some observations with China Watcher about his three years monitoring the region. His answers have been edited for clarity and length.
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Can Biden reframe US international education?

The Biden administration’s newly released Joint Statement of Principles in Support of International Education is a welcome endorsement of the importance of international education to U.S. interests at home and abroad. It commits federal agencies to “undertaking actions to support a renewed focus on international education.” Will these principles be different from previous pronouncements? Will this finally end the pernicious coupling of international education with national security and instead marry it to the more harmonious partner, economic growth?
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Lowered Chinese Solar Cell Duties Upheld By U.S. Trade Court

Commerce switched data to calculate international freight costs. Lowered U.S. duty rates on some entries of solar power cells from China were upheld Tuesday by the U.S. Court of International Trade, which approved changes the Commerce Department made in how it calculated ocean freight expenses for the subject merchandise. The...
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

Blinken to talk competition with China

Editor’s Note: Weekly Trade is a weekly version of POLITICO Pro’s daily Trade policy newsletter, Morning Trade. POLITICO Pro is a policy intelligence platform that combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Worlddallassun.com

Top Diplomats of US, South Korea Discuss Ways to Engage North Korea

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong have discussed efforts to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid, their offices said Friday. While the allies both want North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and end its missile...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fortune

How U.S. CEOs can stand up to China

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Chinese Communist Party marked its 100th anniversary this month by touting its rise as a superpower the world has no choice but to respect. Yet at the recent G-7 summit, President Biden convinced ambivalent allies to condemn China’s persecution of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, putting their shared values ahead of their dependence on trade with Beijing. American companies that do business in China face a similar test: Will their commitments to pursue environmentally and socially responsible practices prove more powerful than the lure of the world’s second biggest economy?

Comments / 0

Community Policy