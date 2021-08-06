State Roundup: Certain state workers must get shots; large jurisdictions bring back mask mandates

Across the nation, workplace safety is becoming more and more of a pressing concern. The average annual work injury rate in the US is 7 million per year, according to the National Safety Council. In the current state of affairs, that number is likely to increase. In Maryland, the state government is bringing in federal funding to help alleviate the most glaring issues. This includes vaccination against new variants of COVID-19 and other workplace safety issues that may arise as a result of manpower being spread thin. But it would seem that these funds are not enough.