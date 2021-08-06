Cancel
Baltimore, MD

State Roundup: Certain state workers must get shots; large jurisdictions bring back mask mandates

Maryland Reporter
Maryland Reporter
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Due to the Delta variant spreading rapidly both nationally and in certain parts of Maryland, the governor announced state employees who work with “vulnerable” populations will soon be required to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, Bryan Renbaum reports for Maryland Reporter. Those who do not will face a bevy of health-related workplace restrictions including regular COVID-19 testing and masks.

marylandreporter.com

