Orange County, FL

Deputies: 2 men hurt in drive-by shooting during candlelight vigil in Orange County

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men in their 20s were attending a candlelight vigil when they were hurt in a drive-by shooting, Orange County deputies said.

At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Downing Street in reference to a shooting.

Investigators said two men in a vehicle drove by the candlelight vigil and started shooting.

One man was treated on scene and the other was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, deputies said.

There is no additional suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

See a map of the scene below:

