Deputies: 2 men hurt in drive-by shooting during candlelight vigil in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men in their 20s were attending a candlelight vigil when they were hurt in a drive-by shooting, Orange County deputies said.
At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the 5000 block of Downing Street in reference to a shooting.
Investigators said two men in a vehicle drove by the candlelight vigil and started shooting.
One man was treated on scene and the other was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, deputies said.
There is no additional suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.
