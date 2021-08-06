Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Patina 1964 Ford F100 Highlighted In Upcoming Auction

By John Puckett
Posted by 
Motorious
Motorious
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QsTJ4_0bJjZe1x00

This unique vintage pickup has some serious style!

The Ford F-series pickup truck is American’s favorite truck, moving nearly a million a year in current times, maybe disrupted by the chip shortage, but we’ll see about that. When done right, the vintage F100 trucks are extremely worth collectibles, and this patina F100 Ford pickup checks all the boxes of an unconventional show truck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wo5sr_0bJjZe1x00

The Ford F-Series is still going strong today, although it looks much different than back in 1964. Originally launched in 1948, the Ford F1 was the smallest pickup Ford offered but was a favorite for many households looking for a workhorse. And while they were plentiful back in the day, many have succumbed to serious accidents, so the pool of survivors keeps shrinking. There’s plenty of nostalgia in these trucks, so they’ll continue to be popular collectors’ items and will appreciate in value as a result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MoJ7u_0bJjZe1x00

Being offered by Maple Brothers, this patina workhorse has a lot of character throughout. The look of this truck is very compelling and has touches that we really appreciate, like the American flag made out of wooden slats in the pickup’s bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03SP2p_0bJjZe1x00

Powering this unique truck is a 351 cubic-inch Windsor engine with Edelbrock intake and Holley carb. It exhales through a set of BDS shorty headers and Flowmaster exhaust. All new brakes and a power braking system give it stopping power, and a Bluetooth radio breathes a small modern touch. On the inside, you’ll find Mustang bucket seats and a Mustang floor shifter, both from a 1965 model.

Join Maple Brothers for their sale in Allen Texas August 6-7. Consign your car and Register to Bid here.

This sale will feature great classic cars, trucks, and Muscle Cars. Join us in August!

Comments / 1

Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F Series#Patina#Auction#American#F100#Bds#Mustang#Join Maple Brothers#Muscle Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Secret Salvage Yard Is Full Of American Classic Cars

If there’s one thing we love as much as a mysterious secret it’s a bunch of old Fords, GMs, and Mopars with plenty of original equipment. While it’s great to see such vehicles with shiny paint and gleaming chrome, field finds can still be amazing to view, which is exactly what we have in the following video. However, don’t think you’ll just be able to make an offer to the owner of all these wonderful vehicles because their identity as well as the location of this property will remain a mystery.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

This 454 Big-Block 1971 Chevelle SS Has Timeless Looks, Modern Performance

Polished to perfection, this A-body restomod sticks to its vintage roots while adding just enough hot rod flair. If there was ever a car that epitomized American Muscle, it would arguably be the second-gen Chevelle. The styling and size just draw you in, and the design has a timeless look that's as badass bone stock as it is when fully hot rodded out. It's also a car that seems "right" with a big-block Chevy between the fenders. Well, in the case of this 1971 Chevelle SS owned by Jerry Yorek, we would have to say he nailed it in terms of looks and choice of mills. His Chevelle is a great combination of classic styling with just enough massaging and aftermarket parts to set it apart from the crowd. But like all cool cars, it was quite a journey to get from point A to the finish line, and it's a process that Yorek had done many times before.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Rare 1969-1/2 Plymouth Road Runner 440 Six-Pack A12 Up For Grabs

This stunning Road Runner is stuffed with the rare and powerful 440 Six-Pack V8. When it comes to the muscle car era, it doesn't get better than a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner. Dubbed 'Car of the Year' by Motor Trend after it made its big debut, the Road Runner is a muscle car with both bark and bite. For the 1969 model year, a total of 84,420 Road Runners flew off the assembly line with 76,693 delivered within the United States and 4,727 delivered elsewhere. Only 1,412 Road Runners were built with the A12 440 Six-Pack, making the high-performance model a rare breed.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1970 Ford Torino Cobra 429 SCJ Drag Pack For Sale

The Ford Torino Cobra was all new for the 1970 model year. It had gotten a facelift and revised bodywork, a blacked-out grille, hood, and hood pins. It came with a potent 360-horsepower Thunder Jet V8 and a four-speed Toploader transmission with a Hurst shifter and T-handle standard. But with the correct options, it could be so much more.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Four-Seat Corvette Chevrolet Never Built

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray is a radical departure from its predecessors. For the first time in its model history, the Corvette has adopted a mid-engine layout, resulting in improved performance and sharper handling. But this isn't the first time Chevrolet tried to take the Corvette in a radical new direction.
CarsTop Speed

The Trifecta is a Triple-Blown 1965 Mustang That Will Piss Off Ford And Chevy Fanboys

It is sacrilege to find out about a Mustang powered by an LS engine, but your jaw will hit the floor when you figure out the number of Superchargers on this thing. If you keep tabs on the muscle car scene, you are well aware of the fact about how Bradley Gray and his Blown Mafia crew can really shake things up with some of their truly insane builds.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

Stunning 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Heads To Auction

The Ford Mustang Boss 429 was built to homologate the 429 cubic-inch semi-hemispherical engine for racing in NASCAR. At the time, Ford was in need of an engine that could run with MOPAR’s 426 Hemi in Grand National racing. In order to meet homologation standards, 500 units of 429-equipped cars would have to be built and sold to the public. A total of 1,359 examples were built between the 1969 and 1970 model years.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Pontiac GTO: All Rise For The Judge

And all hail for the first real muscle car. In the early 1960s, Pontiac’s development team along with John DeLorean, Bill Collins, and Russ Gee discovered a loophole in the GM A-body engine displacement rule that had previously limited the Pontiac Tempest to a standard 326-cid 5.3-liter V8 engine. This legendary move created an iconic car and an ever revered segment in the American automotive marketplace.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Craigslist Find: One-Of-A-Kind 1973 Corvette Wagon

This classic sports car wagon was built by Hot Wheels designer. Imagine being able to call up a Hot Wheels designer to put together your vision of exactly how you want your Corvette to look - that’s exactly how Mike Betterton got his Corvette. In 1973, Mike dreamed up a highly custom that was fully functional, and knew it was going to take some talent to execute it.
CarsPosted by
Fox News

Hear the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 supercar before it's revealed

Something wicked-sounding this way comes. Chevrolet has confirmed the imminent arrival of the 2023 Corvette Z06, a higher performance version of the Corvette than the Stingray that's currently on sale. A teaser video released on social media says it will be revealed this fall and offers a taste of its...
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra With 16 Miles Sparks Major Bidding War

Low-mile Ford Mustang examples built in modern times have been coming out of the proverbial woodwork recently, likely due in part to the fact that the collector car market is on fire. The latest is this pretty amazing 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra up for grabs at Bring a Trailer. The ultimate Fox Body (save for the Cobra R) has always been a desirable machine, but this one has already reached ludicrous territory with a high bid of $105k (as of this writing) with six full days to go in the auction.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1967 Chevy Chevelle 454 Begs To Be Driven

This is the perfect marriage of style and power. Some cars are just so incredibly gorgeous and iconic there’s absolutely no resisting them. Aesthetically, the 1967 Chevelle is arguably one of the best of the muscle car era, even though Ford and Mopar fans are obligated to disagree. As the second year of the storied “coke-bottle styling,” the Chevelle was smaller than the one Chevrolet created for the following model years.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Ford Already Messed Up With The New Mustang Mach 1

If you live in Australia and are among the first to order the new Ford Mustang Mach 1, you might be getting some cash back from the automaker. The Blue Oval has reportedly been offering about 700 of the pony cars to customers in the Land Down Under with a starting price of $83,365. Aussies gladly shelled out that kind of cash to grab a car Ford has been billing as the “most track-focused Mustang” it’s ever made, but there’s a big problem.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Black Cherry Chevelle Is An LS2 Beast

Modern power moves this classic muscle car. The second-generation Chevy Chevelle is one of America’s most famous muscle cars. This has largely become the case through their use in various restorations, modifications, and other automotive projects. A combination of classic looks, a variety of big engines, and the initial popularity upon its release in the early 1970s has led the second-generation Chevelle to be ingrained into the minds of many automotive enthusiasts as one of the greatest muscle cars ever made. Of course, this means that as their popularity continues to rise we get to see lots of these cars still on the street. Whether it's an energetic orange beast rolling down the street and strutting its stuff or a low-slung high powered race-ready monster looking for its next prey, these cars can be found in all facets of the car community.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Rare 1983 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds For Sale

In 1982, Oldsmobile split the Cutlass into two different models, the G-Body, rear-wheel-drive Cutlass Supreme, and the A-body, front-wheel-drive Cutlass Ciera. With the Cutlass Supreme, Olds decided to resurrect one of its performance nameplates, the Hurst/Olds. The Hurst/Olds debuted in 1968 as a performance variant of the Olds Cutlass, but...
Buying CarsPosted by
Motorious

Show Quality 1937 Ford 5-Window Up For Sale

Own a piece of automotive history with this original classic Ford. In 1932, Ford became the first American automaker to put a V8 engine in an affordably priced car, a concept they had nearly perfected for the time by 1937. Although by today’s standards, the engines were severely underpowered, at the time the 1937 Ford V8 Coupe was the fastest thing on the road.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Monster Road Runner Is A Force To Be Reckoned With

Mopar has become an instantly recognizable name in the automotive community for its ability to consistently produce cars that dominate the drag strip. Everything from the beautifully crafted leaf springs, which were designed specifically to eliminate the need for a traction bar, to the high output Hemis that we know and love today. These cars have been used in everything however some of the more favorable settings include stock car racing, drag racing, and even pro-touring. It isn't uncommon to go to the drag strip and see a lineup of these muscle-bound Mopar monsters. However, it isn't every day that you get to experience the insane head trip that is this classic Road Runner.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1969 Chevy Chevelle SS 396 Is A Muscle Car Dream

Big block power moves this Chevelle. In many ways, certain cars can perfectly define a generation. For the 1960’s it didn't get more iconic than the Chevelle SS. A large displacement engine, simple but accommodating interior, and sporty style is what made the muscle car era and Chevy’s arguably most successful nameplate had everything you'd want to slide behind the wheel to experience.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Amish Buggy Turned Into Roaring Hotrod

We imagine Wes Mellott, an enthusiast who lives in Wayne County, Ohio, decided building a hot rod out of a ’32 Ford was a little too cliché. Instead of following the beaten path, the guy took an old Amish buggy and defiled it, mounting the body on a custom-fabricated chassis. Then he built a Chevy 350 V8, leaving it exposed in true hot rod fashion for a look which is guaranteed to turn heads and break necks, to borrow another cliché.

Comments / 1

Community Policy