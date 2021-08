HOQUIAM, Wash. — Crews are working to clear a section of State Route 109 in Hoquiam after a landslide Friday morning.

City officials said the roadway is closed at milepost 2.

It’s unknown how long SR 109 will be closed because the hillside is still unstable.

Officials said drivers heading to the beach will need to take a detour at Highway 101 to Ocean Beach Road to Powell Road back to SR 109.

