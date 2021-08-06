Police Investigate Auto-Pedestrian Hit-and-Run

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect they said they believe is responsible for a Commercial Robbery in the 6th District of Philadelphia. Authorities state that on August 7, 2021, at 8:55 am, an unknown white male entered New Felix Cleaners located at 335 Spring Garden Street and placed a demand note on the counter. The note read “Give me all the money, don’t make a scene nobody will get hurt”. The suspect then told the employee to open the cash register. After complying with the suspect’s demands, he took approximately $150 then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.