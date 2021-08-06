Police Investigate Auto-Pedestrian Hit-and-Run
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run. Authorities state that on July 22, 2021, at 6:10 pm, the victim, a 41-year-old male, was on the 100 block of E. Clearfield Street, Philadelphia when a silver Mitsubishi, possibly an early 2000’s Galant striking the victim then immediately fled the scene without stopping. The victim was transported to Temple Hospital suffering from head injuries and a broken leg. The vehicle may have damage to the passenger side-view mirror, passenger side headlight, as well as bumper and hood area.www.mychesco.com
