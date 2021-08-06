What doctors wish patients knew about breakthrough COVID infections
Some fully vaccinated people have developed COVID-19, which is expected. One physician explains what to know about COVID-19 vaccination and breakthrough infections. The three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States—from Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson—are doing exactly what they were meant to do: protect against severe illness and hospitalization. But with the more dangerous Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 spreading rapidly, the U.S. is seeing more COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infections.
