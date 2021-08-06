Cancel
Lawton, OK

First Alert Forecast (8/6AM)

By Emma Landeros
kswo.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday Texoma! Today expect temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. South winds will pick up at 10 to 15 mph which will continue to help push some lingering haze/smoke from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. Lows tonight will be in the mid-to-low 70s which will be a warm night compared to what we have seen in the past week. With the moisture back in our area, the feels-like temperatures will top out at 99° for today.

