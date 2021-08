Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is the presumed starter for the team this coming season. So how’s he looking in training camp so far?. Per Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks, Hurts is 112/156 (71.8-percent completion) with nine touchdowns and four picks in camp to date. Though he has yet to throw in a preseason game this year, he’s by all accounts looking good with the first team.