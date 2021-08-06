Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Poppy announces huge Flux world tour

By Words: Emily Carter
Kerrang
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter announcing the release of upcoming album Flux in September, Poppy is set to hit the road on a huuuuge global tour. The genre-defying star will be touring America later this year, before crossing the pond and playing shows in the UK and Europe in early 2022. She’ll be starting off in Bristol on January 10, before taking in venues in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London, and then hitting Paris, Zürich, Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao, Milan, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Bochum, Hannover, Prague, Budapest and finishing up in Vienna on February 7. Phew.

www.kerrang.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zappa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poppy#Barcelona#Milan#Glasgow#European#The Marble Factory#O2 Institute#Ritz 15 London#Ch#Xtra#Es#Shoko 23 Bilbao#De#Astra#Nl#Lucerna Music Bar 6#Hu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Related
GolfWTOP

European Tour ISPS HANDA World Invitational Scores

Missed the cut (Third Round) Ryan Lumsden, Scotland 69-70-70_209           . Dimitrios Papadatos, Australia 69-68-72_209     . Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Musicthebrag.com

Void Of Vision announce huge headline Australia tour

Aussie metal favourites Void Of Vision have announced a huge and heaving headline national tour which begins in September. After selling out two hometown headline shows in a matter of hours, the metalcore band are taking their raucous live shows to the entire country (find dates below). They’ll be supported on the way by two special guests, Deadlights and The Gloom In The Corner.
MusicKerrang

A Day To Remember announce huge U.S. tour with Asking Alexandria

A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandria and Point North are teaming up for a U.S. run later this year dubbed The Re-Entry Tour. Hitting venues across America throughout September, October and November, ADTR will finally be able to bring this year’s You’re Welcome album to life live, while Asking Alexandria will be getting the same chance with 2020’s Like A House On Fire.
MusicKerrang

“You have to be prepared to go 10 steps beyond”: The magic of Nightwish’s Once

“Doing this kind of really orchestral, symphonic stuff for four albums, you have to be prepared to take the next step, and go 10 steps beyond.”. On a freezing cold afternoon in early 2004, Kerrang! was invited to Phoenix Sound Studios in London, just behind Wembley Arena, to watch a creative vision come to life. Very, very slowly. In the studio’s enormous live room, two dozen choristers perfectly repeated a dramatic musical phrase that sounded like something from The Omen soundtrack. Above, in the studio’s control room, Tuomas Holopainen paced endlessly, eyes screwed up tight, at once agitated, focused, excited, confident and anxious, flicking his finger in time with each stabbing vocal. ​“Again,” he’d demand, tape would roll, and the same 10 seconds of music would strike up again from the massive speakers, as the choir tried to hit the miniscule bullseye the Nightwish keyboardist had in his mind’s eye.
Rock MusicKerrang

U.S. goth metallers Unto Others announce new album, Strength

It’s the middle of summer (apparently), so perfect timing for some sassy new goth metal. Enter Portland quartet Unto Others, who have just announced that their second album, Strength, will be released by Roadrunner on September 24. Recorded over lockdown with producer Arthur Rizk (Code Orange, Power Trip), the album...
Musiczapgossip.com

Ed Sheeran announces intimate London gig

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate show in London next month. The 30-year-old singer will perform in front of 2,000 fans at the capital’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September 2 – his first headline show since the end of his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’ in 2019 – to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his seminal debut album ‘+’.
MusicKerrang

Tom DeLonge reveals his favourite blink-182 album

There’s nothing quite as heartwarming as seeing friends reunited. Especially when it’s Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, when the former blink-182 and current Angels And Airwaves man appeared on his old bandmate’s After School Radio podcast. In the lengthy chat, the pair touch on many topics, including which blink album...
Musicofficialcharts.com

10 incredible chart facts about Ed Sheeran's + album on its 10th anniversary

Ed Sheeran may have recently kicked off his new album campaign with the chart-topping Bad Habits, but he's not forgotten his (equally successful) beginnings, announcing plans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his debut album +. Ed will play intimate (2000-capacity) show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on September...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
AustraliaPosted by
CNN

Baby dies in Australia after magpie swooping attack

Sydney, Australia (CNN) — An Australian family is mourning the loss of a five-month-old girl who died after her mother tried to protect her from a swooping magpie. Baby Mia was in her mother's arms when a magpie swooped at them in Brisbane's Glindemann Park on Sunday, causing her mother to trip and fall. Mia was rushed to hospital but later died from injuries sustained in the fall, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
Celebritiesheatworld

Victoria Beckham begs Romeo not to leave her

Every mother dreads the eventual empty nest, and poor Victoria Beckham’s nest is getting emptier by the day. After losing 22-year-old son Brooklyn to New York – well, to his lovely fiancée Nicola Peltz, to be fair – we’re told Victoria is dreading Romeo leaving her for a football career in Miami.
Public SafetyBBC

Disability campaigner stranded after hotel shower fall

A disability campaigner was left naked and feeling vulnerable when she fell in a hotel bathroom where an emergency alarm cord was tied up out of reach. Jennie Berry, a wheelchair user from Hartlepool, lay on the floor for 20 minutes after the accessible shower seat broke in her room on Saturday.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

G7 Comments on Oil Tanker Attack

The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the high representative of the European Union, commented on the attack. The G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy