Poppy announces huge Flux world tour
After announcing the release of upcoming album Flux in September, Poppy is set to hit the road on a huuuuge global tour. The genre-defying star will be touring America later this year, before crossing the pond and playing shows in the UK and Europe in early 2022. She’ll be starting off in Bristol on January 10, before taking in venues in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London, and then hitting Paris, Zürich, Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao, Milan, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, Amsterdam, Antwerp, Bochum, Hannover, Prague, Budapest and finishing up in Vienna on February 7. Phew.www.kerrang.com
